'Worth Travelling': Anupam Kher Reaches Delhi To Gift First Copy Of New Book To His Mother

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who recently introduced his third book 'Your Best Day is Today' traveled from New York to Delhi to gift the first copy to someone really special. The actor shared a video on social media where he can be seen gifting the first copy to his mother Dulari. In the clip, the actor said that he traveled all the way to gift the first copy to his mother because the book is dedicated to her. While captioning the post, Anupam wrote that after seeing the dedication, her mother got emotional.

The video starts with Anupam saying, “I have traveled all the way from New York to Delhi to gift the first copy to someone to whom the book is dedicated and that person is none other than my mother Dulari.” Followed by this the two got into a conversation where Dulari expressed her happiness of seeing his son back to India which was a complete surprise for her. Later, the Saransh actor asks his mother to read the title of the book to which she reads incorrectly and said, “Your Best Day is Dulari’ instead of ‘Your Best Day is Today.’After reading the dedication to his mother, Dulari was left teary-eyed. At last, she kissed her son on his forehead and blessed him to soar grandeurs of success in his life.

It was worth traveling for 16 hours from NY to New Delhi to present the first copy of my new book #YourBestDayIsToday to the person it is dedicated to-MOM. Dulari was teary eyed when she heard the dedication. But soon she almost changed the title of the book. 😂😍 #DulariRocks pic.twitter.com/8NxvfobBEb — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 17, 2020

While captioning the post, Anupam expressed his happiness of traveling to India and meet his mother. He wrote, “It was worth traveling for 16 hours from NY to New Delhi to present the first copy of my new book #YourBestDayIsToday to the person it is dedicated to-MOM. Dulari was teary-eyed when she heard the dedication. But soon she almost changed the title of the book.”

Earlier while introducing the cover of his book on social media, the 65-years-old actor shared a clip referring to it as his 'third baby'. Kher wrote, "Your Best Day Is Today. Introducing my third baby as an Author. A book that I wrote during lockdown. A book that has come from within me. This is the first copy sent to me by my publishers @hayhouseindia on a very auspicious day, Diwali in New York. Writing it changed my outlook towards life and people. Hope it makes a difference in your life too. मेरी तो दिवाली हो गई।," [sic] \

