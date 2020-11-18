'Don't Miss The Biceps': Fans Laud Anupam Kher's Physique As He Shares Pic From Delhi

On Tuesday night, Anupam Kher took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself from The Imperial, New Delhi. The actor pulled off a black t-shirt and teamed it with a pair of joggers. "I like this pic!! Hope you like it too!" he wrote in the caption. In the photo, it was his biceps that stole the show.

Fans were quick to notice the 65-year-old star's physique. A user wrote, "Those biceps still". An amused fan penned, "Sir you're looking very energetic, fit and handsome. I wish the almighty always keeps you in pink of health. Have a great day." Another user wrote, "Don't miss the biceps". Fans dropped comments like "dole shole" on Anupam Kher's Instagram post. Take a look at his pic here:

(Source: Anupam Kher's Instagram)

On November 7, Anupam Kher unveiled the cover of his third book, Your Best Day Is Today. "Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting the cover of my third book Your Best Day Is Today!! Hope you all like it," he wrote. He went on to thank Ashok Chopra and Hay House India for making it possible.

In a video, Kher said that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives of everyone, including him, and hence he decided to pen down his thoughts in a book. He also spoke about the time when his family members were tested for the virus. “Pandemic has changed our lives forever. It has also put us on the path of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs & the strength of positive thinking. I managed to write a book about all this in this #Lockdown,” Kher wrote on social media.

Interestingly, the actor travelled from New York to Delhi to gift the first copy of his book to his mother Dulari. While captioning the post, Anupam wrote that it was worth travelling for 16 hours from New York to New Delhi. After receiving the book, his mother gave him a never-ending hug and got teary-eyed, Kher wrote. He also quipped that she decided to change the title of the book to suit herself.

On the work front, Anupam Kher resumed shooting for his American series New Amsterdam. The show is based on a book called Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. In it, Anupam Kher plays the role of Dr Vijay Kapoor.

