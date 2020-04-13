'Because Modi Uncle Said So': Anupam Kher Advocates Social Distancing With Adorable Video

Bollywood's veteran actor Anupam Kher has become an all-time active member of social media and is doing his every bit in spreading awareness of staying indoors amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Kher keeps sharing videos and pictures, persuading fans to practise social distancing in this crucial time. And now, Anupam Kher has taken to his social media handles to share an adorable video of a baby boy who is super-committed of not leaving home because Modi uncle (PM Narendra Modi) has said so.

Anupam Kher shares a 'must-watch' video

On April 13, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram to share a very cute video sent to him by a friend. Calling it a 'must share', the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor is impressed by the child's commitment of not leaving home amid COVID-19 pandemic because Modi uncle has said so. In the video, when the little munchkin is questioned if he wants to go out, he says, "It is a lockdown, Modi uncle said not to go out of the house".

Anupam captions the video saying, "This young chap has really taken the #Lockdown very very seriously because #ModiUncle said so. You will love his cuteness as well as his commitment. Thank you, my young friend!! You are the BESTEST!!".

Watch the cute video shared by Anupam Kher here:

Also Read | Anupam Kher shares throwback pic with Bradley Cooper, says 'it revived beautiful memories'

Also Read | Anupam Kher takes dig at fictional superheroes, urges people to light diyas for real ones

Meanwhile, amid self-quarantine, Anupam Kher took a stroll down the memory lane on Saturday as he shared a few stills from his Hollywood film Silver Linings Playbook. The pictures were reportedly sent to him by American film director David O Russell who directed the 2012 romantic drama featuring actors Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro among others. Take a look.

Also Read | '9 Minutes For India': Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher & Arjun Rampal light up versus Covid

Also Read | Anupam Kher, Namrata Shirodkar & other Bollywood celebrities extend Ram Navami wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.