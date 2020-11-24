Anupam Kher Visits Rose Garden, Says 'I Had Refreshing Conversation With Myself'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who recently came back to India to gift the first copy of his third book to his mother took a stroll in the Rose Garden in Chandigarh. The actor shared a video on social media while interacting with his fans and expressing his delightful thoughts on visiting the Rose Garden. Apart from sharing his views, the actor also compared it with his visit to Central Park in New York.

Anupam Kher visits Rose Garden

The video starts with Anupam explaining his visit to the Rock Garden and said, “Since I was in Chandigarh so I decided to visit the famous Rose Garden early morning and enjoy the cold weather. The weather, landscape here is so amazing that it's just impossible for me to take my eyes off from this beauty.”Adding, he joked and said, “ This place is so clean and tidy as my dear wife Kirron Kher is the MP from Chandigarh. I am not saying that this place is clean because of her being the MP, but in general, also, this place captures the essence of nature. Sometime back I had uploaded my visit to Central Park in New York and now I have visited this garden, both have a different place in my heart and both are just beautiful.”

It was so nice to go for a walk in the #RoseGarden and enjoy the scenic beauty of one of the landmarks of Chandigarh. Had a refreshing conversation with myself. That is what places like this do to you. Bring you closer to yourself. 🙏😍🤓 #RoseGarden #Nature pic.twitter.com/jymEDjli4k — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 23, 2020

At last, he panned the camera and showed the amazing weather at the park along with some picturesque landscape of the Rock Garden that must have revived some memories of his fans. While captioning the video o0n Twitter, the actor wrote, “It was so nice to go for a walk in the #RoseGarden and enjoy the scenic beauty of one of the landmarks of Chandigarh. Had a refreshing conversation with myself. That is what places like this do to you. Bring you closer to yourself.”

The actor who has launched his third book ‘Your Best Day is Today, had earlier shared the cover with his fans. While introducing the cover of his book on social media, the 65-years-old actor shared a clip referring to it as his 'third baby'. Kher wrote, "Your Best Day Is Today. Introducing my third baby as an Author. A book that I wrote during the lockdown. A book that has come from within me. This is the first copy sent to me by my publisher @hayhouseindia on a very auspicious day, Diwali in New York. Writing it changed my outlook towards life and people. Hope it makes a difference in your life too. मेरी तो दिवाली हो गई।," [sic]

(Image credit: Anupam Kher/ Instagram)

