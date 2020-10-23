Anupam Kher Thanks Lockdown Partner Sikandar Kher; Says 'turned Out To Be Great Company'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently took to social media to share a bunch of pictures with his son Sikandar Kher, who has been his housemate since the beginning of lockdown. He put up a long note, thanking Sikandar for being an excellent friend and roommate while also shedding some light on a few memories they created together. Fans have pointed out the adorable nature of Anupam Kher’s gesture while appreciating both artists for their skills and passion.

Anupam Kher’s appreciation post for Sikandar

Actor Anupam Kher recently took to social media to share his thoughts on fellow actor and roommate Sikandar Kher. He posted three pictures of Sikandar Kher, highlighting his different shades and dimensions as an actor. In the first picture, Sikandar is seen in his natural avatar with grey stubble and messed up hair. He is seen soaking in the sunlight as he relaxes on the balcony. In the second monochrome picture, he is seen decked up for a proper photoshoot. He is seen wearing a formal suit with well-set hair and beard. In the last picture, Sikandar Kher has opted for a fusion look with black lungi and a bright red shirt. In this click, he is dressed as the character Rama from the upcoming OTT series, Mum Bhai.

In the caption for the post, Anupam Kher has made an attempt to explain how their relationship grew over the last few months. He has mentioned that Sikandar Kher was present in the room next to his, since the last eight months. The two actors discovered over a course of time that they both have a lot in common apart from cinema and the same house. The senior actor has specified that Sikandar Kher was a great companion who has a funny side as well.

Anupam Kher thanked Sikandar Kher for being the good company that was needed during the lockdown. He has also added that he is happy to be Sikandar’s ‘Kher Saab’ always. Have a look at Anupam Kher’s Instagram post for his lockdown partner.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have mentioned how adorable the social media post is. They love the idea of two talented actors coming together as friends. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Anupam Kher has lately been keeping his fans and followers updated through various social media posts. The actor is now heading to New York after being at home for close to eight months. Anupam Kher's family members, including mother Dulari Kher, had previously tested positive for COVID 19. The family recovered from the infection through proper treatment and care.

Image courtesy: Anupam Kher Instagram

