Anupam Kher Jets Off To New York After 8 Months, Urges Fans To Take Care Amid COVID-19

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who recently wrapped up one of his professional commitments in Bhopal is all set to jet off to the US for the shooting of his series New Amsterdam. The actor shared an in-flight video on Twitter where he can be heard talking about sending 241 days in India due to the coronavirus lockdown and also said that the last eight months spent in the country will always be memorable for him.

Anupam Kher leaves for New York after 8 month

The Naam Shabana actor started the clip with the sadness of returning back to America because of the shooting of his series New Amsterdam. He said, “ It’s time for me to go back and start shooting for my next. The last eight months that I spent in the country were some of the beautiful ones that I will treasure for a lifetime. The eight months have been like a lesson for me where people undoubtedly showered their love on me. People have shown the true spirit of unity by staying with each other even in the odd hours and situations that the entire country was facing.”

241 दिन देश में गुज़ारने के बाद मैं अब न्यूयॉर्क जा रहा हूँ। मेरे सीरीज़ @NBCNewAmsterdam की शूटिंग शुरू हो रही है।ये 8 महीने अब हम सबकी ज़िंदगी के अभूतपूर्ण महीने रहेंगे।आप लोगों के प्यार के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया।अपना ख़याल रखना। और चेहरे पर मास्क लगाए रखना ज़रूरी है।🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/yQo9TQko9f — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 22, 2020

At last, Anupam concluded the video on a hilarious note and thanked people for bearing with him patiently and showing their immense love to his posts amid the lockdown. He captioned the post and wrote that after 241 days, he is all set to return to New York for the shooting of his series which is all set to begin its filming. He further mentioned that the last 8 months will now be an unprecedented month for the lives of many. He thanked people for the love and care they bestowed on him. And at last, urged people to follow all the safety and precautionary measures while stepping out of the house.

Apart from the video, the actor has been taking to his social media handles and thanking everyone who helped in making the last eight months memorable and enjoyable for him. He even shared a family picture on Instagram including his mother Dulari, brother Raju and his family. He praised each family member for their love and turning his days into a rollercoaster ride. He admired his family and said that they made it easy and difficult for him during these tough times. Easy because of their love and care while difficult because they fell sick. But Anupam Kher later mentioned that it all went well despite such ups and downs. He thanked them all for their support, social distancing, imaginary hugs, broad smiles, and delicious food and stated how it was a smooth sail. In the end, Anupam Kher also mentioned how he will miss them all, especially ‘Dulari’.

