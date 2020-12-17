Anupam Kher Shares Some Of His Most Liked Pictures From His Latest Trip To Mussorie

Anupam Kher recently took to social media to post a few snippets from his latest trip to Mussorie. The actor seemed delighted to share the pictures with his fans and added a suitable caption claiming that he liked the pics he was sharing. Fans too joined in to praise the actor for the marvellous pictures that he shared. Anupam Kher in the pictures perfectly manages to encapsulate the beauty of the place he was staying in, while out on a holiday.

Anupam Kher shares some of his most liked pictures

Anupam Kher spent his days at the Hotel Savoy Residency in Mussorie and took a number of pictures. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared five pictures trying to capture the essence of the beautiful place he was living in. The first picture shared by the actor showed him standing by a gloriously carved fountain, the actor in some pictures from the photo series was seen dressed in a Navy blue coat along with black pants. He also wore a cool pair of sneakers to complete his look. In the second picture, Anupam Kher was seen wearing a puffer jacket and beige pants. He stood behind the doors of the hotel and posed for the camera. The sun-kissed picture of the actor gave an aesthetic vibe to his pictures. The actor grabbed a few shots from the same location amid the sun-kissed door and thus had a gala time getting himself clicked.

Furthermore, the actor ended the photo series with a picture of himself standing tall at the foot of the hotel. The beautiful carvings and wooden exterior gave the picture an aesthetic vibe which was loved by his fans. Sharing all these images to his timeline the actor wrote that these were some of the pictures he liked from his trip to Mussorie, thus he hoped that the fans would like them as well. Thus he shared the pictures and saw a number of comments flood his comments section. Fans loved the images shared by the actor and praised him for the scene brilliance captures through the pictures.

