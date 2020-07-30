Friendship Day: Anupam Kher Wishes His Friends With A Hilarious Caption; See Post

On Friendship's Day, Bollywood actors have flooded the virtual world, expressing their love for their friends while sharing the importance their friends hold in their life. Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher renumerated some old lost memories of spending happening time with his friends on social media. The actor shared two pictures with some of his close friends on Instagram which includes Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Vijay, and Satish.

Anupam Kher's unique Friendship's Day wishes

In the first throwback picture, Anupam can be seen happily posing with Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik while in the second, the actor in the center can be seen striking a cool pose with his other two friends, Vijay and Satish. While captioning the post, the Naam Shabana actor wrote that a true friend is someone who thinks that the other friend is a good egg even though he knows that the other friend is slightly cracked.

Several fans were quick enough to praise the actor for describing the beauty of the bond so beautifully. One of the users wrote that there is all the love in just one frame. Another user hilarious commented that cracked eggs make the best omelette. A third user appreciated his words for his friends and called it, “great creativity.” A fourth user expressed his desire to watch the three amazing talented actors together in a film and also mentioned that the film would be a super hit one.



Earlier, On July 27, Anupam Kher took to his Twitter and shared a video that sees him reciting a poem about two different kinds of people in the world. As he recites in Hindi, he shares his thoughts about how some people may deliberately inflict wounds, whereas some may fill up the wounds in people's life. In the video, Anupam Kher says, "Fark sirf itna hain, Sabhi insaan hai magar fark sirf itna hain.. kuch zakhm dete hai aur kuch zakhm bharte hain.. Humsafar sabhi hain magar fark sirf itna hain, kuch saath chalte hai aur kuch saath chhod dete hain.. Pyaar sabhi karte hain, magar fark sirf itna hai, kuch jaan dete hain aur kuch jaan lete hain.. Dosti sabhi karte hai par fark sirf itna hain.. kuch dosti nibhaate hain aur kuch dosti azmaate hain.. Sahi bola na maine?"



