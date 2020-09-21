Satish Kaushik Posts Selfie With Anupam Kher As They Fly To Bhopal For Shooting

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is all set to start shooting for his next The Last Show in Bhopal with his friend and co-actor Satish Kaushik, recently jetted off to the city. Giving a glimpse of their journey, Satish shared a picture from their flight where the two actors can be seen posing with their mask and head shields. While captioning the post, Satish shared his experience of travelling through the flight after a long gap of six months.

Satish Kaushik travels with Anupam Kher for the next film

The picture is the collage of the two who can be seen adhering to all safety and precautionary measures while clicking selfies inside the flight. The Mr. India actor captioned the post and wrote, “In a flight after 6 months. Going to Bhopal with my dearest friend Anupam Kher for the shoot of the film The Last Show. He also informed that the shooting of the film will commence from September 25 and asked his fans to wish the team luck.

In a flight after 6 months . Going to Bhopal with my dearest frnd ⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ for d shoot of #TheLastShow Dir by ⁦@vivekagnihotri⁩ ⁦@ashokepandit⁩ #rumijaffery ⁦@VardhanPuri⁩ #pallavijoshi . Shoot starts on 25th . Wish the team good luck 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lybO8etmYk — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) September 21, 2020

Earlier during the day, Anupam Kher shared a post on Twitter where he informed that after a long gap of six months, his acting school, ‘Anupam Kher’s actor prepares-The School For Actors’ is all set to resume training with minimum students. After the Bombay High Court allowed senior artists to take part in films and serial shoots, many of them have resumed work. Apart from this, the actor also informed that he is all set to start shooting for his next film The Last Show in Bhopal. While adopting the new normal in both the initiatives, the Baby actor wrote that safety measures and precautionary norms will be adhered to in both the initiatives. At last, Anupam sought the blessings of all his fans and followers as he starts work after a long hiatus amid the ongoing pandemic.

