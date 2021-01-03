Anupam Kher shares last episode of 'Anupam Cares', reveals ' most difficult times in life'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and shared the last episode of his podcast Anupam Cares. In his last episode, the actor has revealed his story of one of the most difficult times in his life. In the podcast, the actor described his bond with his father and how despite all the difficulties and struggles in his life, his father’s guidance always reminded him about life is beautiful.

Anupam Kher's last episode of the podcast

In the audio, Anupam said, “The time I lost my father, all I wanted to be was alone and let his words sink in. But there was no time and we had to plan his funeral. My brother Raju and I wanted to spare my mother this burden, so we decided to sort the details ourselves. A traditional Hindu funeral is supposed to be very very solemn. All the guests dress in white where we sing somber hymn. That what Raju and I had intended to do. We both sat down to plan the ceremony, but as we did I couldn’t get my father’s words out of my head. Suddenly I blurted out and said ‘I think we should book a rock band.’ Raju looked at me like I had lost my sense. I repeated myself and said ‘I think we should call a rock band who will sing our father’s favorite songs.’

In today’s episode, the last episode of the season, I tell the story of one of the most difficult times in my life… And how, despite everything, my father reminded me that life is still beautiful. Thank you for listening. 💌🙏❣️ #LiveLife @iHeartPodcasts @apple @spotify pic.twitter.com/bW7v9jUDie — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 3, 2021

While captioning the post, the actor wrote, “In today’s episode, the last episode of the season, I tell the story of one of the most difficult times in my life… And how, despite everything, my father reminded me that life is still beautiful. Thank you for listening.”

In the previous episode of his podcast, the actor had shared a video on Twitter and said that in the series, he has tried to share the stories that have meant the world to him. The actor further shared that his podcast reflects stories about his life including his struggle with depression and insomnia.

Meanwhile, Anupam has been recently honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award by Bollywood Festival Norway. The actor has had been conferred with the award for his contribution to Indian and world cinema. The actor took to Twitter and shared the trophy along with the certificate that was presented to him.

My first ever Podcast! Thanks to @iheartpodcasts !! Here I share my stories of hope & compassion. Also inspirational stories of inspiration from people all over the world! Please listen. You will certainly have a smile in your heart! 😍🤓😍 @mhattikudur@morgan_lavoie@jwellest pic.twitter.com/MWcoObjJVh — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 22, 2020

