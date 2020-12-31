'Isn't It Extraordinary': Anupam Kher Pens Poem On Relation Between January And December

As 2020 is set to wrap up, veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and shared his emotions of welcoming a New Year in his poetic style. The actor through his poem described the relationship between the two months which are December and January. While captioning the post, the actor mentioned that the year 2020 was tough for each one and hoped that the upcoming year brings joy in the lives of many.

Anupam Kher's poem on the year ending

The poem began with the actor saying, “Isn’t it extraordinary? The relationship between December and January. Just like old memories and new promises. Both are very sensitive, both have depth and both have indicative time and both have their flaws. Both have the same face and colour, the same number of days and are just as cold. But each has a unique identity: a unique style, and behave uniquely. One symbolizes the end while the other ushers a new beginning just like how days and nights are. One is filled with memories while the other gives hope. One has the experience, the other has faith. Both are just as connected as two ends of a thread. But even though poles apart, they stand by each other. What December leaves behind, January accepts its own. And the promises made by January, December makes them come true.”

Now that we are on the last day of #2020 and getting on to January #2021, here is poem once again which describes the relationship between the two months. Hope the two years will be different. But the emotions described here will ALWAYS remain the same! Enjoy! 😍🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/NXkEuKtPQE — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 31, 2020



Further, he spoke about promises that the two months fulfill in their due course of the journey. “How does the journey from January to December take a whole eleven months. But to reach from December to January, it takes just a blink of an eye. When they grow apart, situation change, but when they come to close the year changes.” While captioning the post, he wrote, “Now that we are on the last day of #2020 and getting on to January #2021, here is poem once again which describes the relationship between the two months. Hope the two years will be different. But the emotions described here will ALWAYS remain the same! Enjoy!”

Several fans of the actor were taken aback by the strong words and powerful poem recited by him in the video. Pouring in his take on the same, one of the users wrote, “I don’t think so anyone except Anupam Kher could have explained the relationship better.” Another user wrote, “There are only a few powerful voices in Show Business which can shake you completely...and Anupam is one of them.”

Muje Nai Lagta Ess se better Lines ya fir ess se better koi January or December ki Dosti ko Explain karr payega It's Amazing Sir G 😍😍❤️❤️👌👌👌👌 — 💖Dr. $Ⓜ@®TY G💖 (@SuperSmartyG) December 31, 2020

There are only few powerfull voices in Show Business which can shake you completely...

One is @SrBachchan Sir , another is here Anupam Kher Sir

Feels like These voices reach to heart without using Ear !!!

👍👌💐 — Gopal Trivedi (@goppps) December 31, 2020

Wow so beautiful poem, I pray to God that in 2021, happiness in everyone's life — Chandani Chourasia (@YourChandani) December 31, 2020

