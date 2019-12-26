Bollywood Siblings That Share An Uncanny Resemblance To Each Other

We often tend to share a similar mindset with our siblings as we share some of the most memorable moments of our life with our siblings. However, in many cases, the similarities tend to be in the facial attributes as well. Though not twins, here is a list of the Bollywood and TV celebs who share similar looks with their siblings:

Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar:

Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar so similar in facial attributes that they can often be confused as twins. Samiksha Pednekar is an active lawyer and the younger sibling of the duo. Bhumi Pednekar is an actor from Bollywood known for films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bala, and Saand Ki Aankh.

Taapsee Pannu and Shagun Pannu:

Though Taapsee Pannu and Shagun Pannu do not share identical looks, they have similar smiles. Taapsee Pannu is a renowned actor from the Hindi film industry, she is known for films like Naam Shabana, Pink, Badla, and Saand Ki Aankh. Shagun and Taapsee Pannu jointly run an event management company and are known to share a deep bond.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor:

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are another pair of Bollywood siblings that share similar attributes. Though Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor do not share an uncanny resemblance as the other pair of the list, they share a strong bond. Janhvi Kapoor is a new-age actor who made her debut with the 2018 movie, Dhadak, which was the Hindi remake of the Marathi film, Sairat.

Anupam Kher and Raju Kher:

Anupam Kher and Raju Kher total as a pair of extremely talented Bollywood siblings. Anupam Kher and Raju Kher have been in the industry for a long time. Out of the two, Anupam Kher has impressed audiences more with his on-screen performances. However, Raju Kher could not impress the audiences and the critics with his performance.

Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor:

Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor is another pair of extremely talented Bollywood siblings. While Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor share an uncanny resemblance, their brother Boney Kapoor lacks the looks of the two brothers. The most renowned out of the Kapoor brothers is Anil Kapoor, who still manages to look young and handsome at the age of 63.

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Ranaut:

The Queen actor, Kangana Ranaut, shares her facial ques with her younger sibling Rangoli Ranaut. However, in an unfortunate fall of events, she fell prey to an acid attack some years ago. After going through several successive surgeries, Rangoli is doing well now, and Kangana Ranaut is exceptionally protective of her sister.

Ali Zafar and Danyal Zafar:

Ali Zafar is a Pakistani artist who won several hearts in Bollywood with his acting, singing and good looks. The best thing is, he shares the same with his sibling Danyal Zafar. Not only is Danyal Zafar similar in facial attributes as Ali Zafar, but he also sings and acts as his brother. The Zafar brothers are the complete package.

Riya Sen and Raima Sen:

The Bengali duo is very much identical to each other, and it is often difficult to tell who are we looking at from the first glance. Both the sisters are prolific in their work and have contributed to the Indian media and entertainment industry. Though the Sen sisters had a firm background in the industry, they could not manage to make their mark in Bollywood.

