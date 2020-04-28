Anupam Kher Catches 'dulari' off Guard,says 'mom’s Smiling Face Is A Great Energy Booster'

Anupam Kher recently shared a video on his Instagram handle where he can be seen talking to his brother and his adorable mother. In the video, one can see Anupam first talking to his brother and asks him about his mother. His brother tells him that he will show what she is doing very secretively. And due to his ‘not so good photography skills,' he is unable to capture her at a proper angle.

One can also hear Anupam Kher asking him ‘What is he up to?’ As he can see the curtains and nothing else. His brother then manages to fix the angle and goes to his mother’s room where she is watching the television. There again his brother shifts the camera to an off-angle to which Anupam again asks him to fix it.

He manages to fix the camera, his mother hears Anupam Kher’s voice and has a broad smile on her face and is later thrilled to see him. Anupam Kher and his mother exchange some adorable mother-son talks and he asks her if she is taking care of herself, eating on time and much more. To which his mother adorably says yes and asks him the same question.

Along with this adorable video, Anupam Kher wrote, “My brother Raju Kher is obviously not best of the cameramen. But sometimes in these times of #Lockdown, a brief glimpse of Mom’s smiling face is a great energy booster. Here is one such video where I first see my bro’s beard, then curtains & doors and finally Dulari. I haven’t been able to meet mom as yet. She is such a darling!!" Check out the adorable video here.

Seeing this video, fans went on to praise Anupam Kher and his family for their cute video call session. His fans also loved his mom’s reaction. One of his fans said, “I love your dulari Ji mummy Ji”. While the other one said, “Beautiful family”. Check out a few more comments from Anupam Kher’s fans.

