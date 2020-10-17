Navratri 2020: Anupam Kher Prays For Everyone's Well-being To Commence Festive Season

October 17 marks the first day of Navratri 2020. The nine-day festival is celebrated across the country to worship Goddess Durga and her various avatars, and to celebrate their mighty valour. Thus, on the occasion of Navratri, several Bollywood celebrities extended sweet and heartfelt Navratri wishes on social media. Now, joining the bandwagon is veteran actor Anupam Kher, who wishes for everyone to be safe on this auspicious day.

Anupam Kher prays for everyone's well-being on Navratri

Ever since early morning today, social media is flooded with Navratri wishes. Although netizens wouldn't be able to celebrate the festival by gathering together and playing 'Garba' on a large scale due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, they extended sweet wishes on social media for their beloved ones. A lot of Bollywood celebrities too, including Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon, Kangana Ranaut and Nimrit Kaur to name a few, started their Navratri celebration by wishing fans on social media.

Now, Anupam Kher has also wished everyone on the joyous occasion of Navratri 2020 by penning a heartfelt note. The 65-year-old prayed for everyone's safety and well-being to Goddess Durga on this special day. Kher shared a collage video of all the avatars of the Hindu Goddess on his Twitter handle to wish everyone a 'Happy Navratri 2020'.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher's superhit comedy film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan completed 22 successful years from its release yesterday, i.e. October 16, 2020. Thus, Kher shared the good news with fans on the micro-blogging platform by sharing a hilarious still from the film alongside lead actors Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda to rejoice on achieving the milestone. The National Award-winning actor tweeted writing, "It was such a joy to be part of #DavidDhawans #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. To be sharing screen space with two @SrBachchan and two #Govindas was great fun. Miss that kind of cinema. #22yearsofbademiyanchotemiyan (sic)".

For the unversed, the 1998 film boasted of an ensemble cast including Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Paresh Rawal, and Madhuri Dixit alongside Govinda, Big B and Kher. The David Dhawan directorial starred Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan in double roles and was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of that year.

