Anupam Kher Thanks MP CM Shivraj Chouhan For Support As He Wraps Up 'The Last Show'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who was shooting with the entire team of his upcoming film The Last Show in Bhopal, thanked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan on behalf of his entire team for their support towards the film. The actor also thanked the tourism department and the people who helped them achieve their dream by making the film with so much love.

Anupam Kher expresses gratitude to MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

The senior actor shared several memories of his stay in Bhopal on Twitter while expressing his gratitude towards the people. One of the pictures is from his visit to Shivraj Chouhan’s office where both discussed matters pertaining to the country and the people. The second picture is from the sets of the film where Anupam and Satish Kaushik can be seen posing while flaunting the amazing architectural beauty of the fort where the team was shooting.

He captioned the post and wholeheartedly thanked the Chief Minister, his tourism department, and especially the people of Bhopal, from all the members of our film for helping them with the completion of their dream project.

Anupam Kher who has impressed fans with his mind-blowing acting skills and perfect comic timings has done 516 films to date. His latest The Last Show was the 517 film and he is still counting more with utmost positivity. As he had returned back to the shooting sets after the long gap, the actor shared a video and explained feeling butterflies in his stomach along with nervousness after facing the camera. Though he was excited to start the shooting, yet he felt a little nervous before the filming and was skeptical whether he would be able to pull off his character or not.

The team of The Last Show wrapped up the shooting schedule and shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of the film with the entire team. He shared the picture and expressed his gratitude to the team and the government of Madhya Pradesh for ensuring that they had a smooth experience. His caption said – “It is picture wrap for our movie #TheLastShow!! What an amazing, creatively satisfying, and the courageous journey it has been. We will miss this time together. But I think we have created something, the memories of which will last us for a lifetime. ‘Thank you’ is a small expression to express our gratitude. But we couldn’t have created this gem without the help of #MPGovt, local authorities and the people of #Bhopal. Especially @mptourism dept. Jai Ho to you all.”

