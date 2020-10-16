Anupam Kher Shares Photographs From His Theater Days, Adds A Profound Quote

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to take fans on a trip down memory lane. The actor showed his pictures from his theatre days when he used to act in several plays. Fans were thrilled to watch the video of Anupam Kher showing his pictures and thus the post received a positive response. The actor showed frames from his younger days and also wrote about the plays in which he acted when the pictures were taken.

Anupam Kher shows off his pics from his theatre days

Fans were thrilled to see the vintage pictures of Anupam Kher and they praised him for his work. Anupam Kher had been a theatre actor and worked in a number of plays before venturing in Bollywood. The actor did not stray past the stage and still continues to deliver some acts on stage. Thus, people who watched the video were simply thrilled to get a glimpse of Anupam Kher from the old days. They praised the actor and complimented him for his versatility over the years.

The first picture which Anupam Kher showed was a younger version of himself. In the picture, the actor appeared cheerful and in a dapper suit. Anupam Kher can be seen posing as a royal in the picture frame and thus this unique set up was loved by fans, as mentioned in comments.

The actor then proceeded to move the frame away, showing a blurred picture of himself in a fully grown beard. Initially, fans struggled to make out what the picture was all about; however, they soon realised that the picture was of a more recent version of Anupam Kher.

Fans were thrilled to catch glimpses of his past and mentioned it in the comments section of the post. The actor in his caption wrote that the best thing about a photograph was that it never changed. He also added that photos were something that would never change even if people do.

Thus, the actor added quite a profound quote to the post he uploaded. He then used a few hashtags to describe where the photos were taken. Three Penny Opera and Men Without Shadows were the two terms used by the actor to describe the photos shown in the video.

