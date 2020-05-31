Anupam Kher Shares Motivational Message For His 'younger Friends' Amid Lockdown

Anupam Kher shared a video on his social media while sharing a few words of wisdom with the younger generation. The actor in the video spoke about how this lockdown is a boon for the younger generation who have this opportunity to think about their career and choose towards which direction they want to head in their life.

Anupam Kher shares positive message for younger generation

The Saransh actor took to his Instagram page and shared a video where he spoke about how people are spending their lockdown while reflecting on their life. In the gripping clip, he spoke about how the lockdown is useful for the younger generation who can spend their time while thinking about towards which direction they want their life to move on. He also said how people should read the book to gain knowledge rather than whiling away their time. He said, “this is the time when I was thinking that people can understand what they really want to do. This is a kind of blessing given by God to think about what you want to do with life. Utilize this time completely to decide your future and career, whether you want to be an actor, IT person, engineer.”

Read: Anupam Kher, Vicky Kaushal Extend Wishes To Paresh Rawal On His Birthday

Read: Anupam Kher Mourns Demise Of Bejan Daruwalla, Says 'he Had Infectious Positive Energy'

While captioning the post the ace actor urged his younger generation fans to consume this time while thinking about the person one wants to become for the rest of your life. He also wrote that many of the people would be feeling restless amid the lockdown which is a common thing, but he asked all to replace that restlessness with positivity.

The legendary actor has been quite active on social media these days by sharing positive videos to reach out to his fans. The actor who even started his homemade series When Bittu meets Anupam to spread positivity had shared another yet interesting episode. In the series videos, Anupam Kher comes face to face with his, alter ego, i.e. a desi version of Anupam Kher, Bittu. In the latest episode, Anupam and Bittu talk about the fear of the coronavirus pandemic. Anupam wrote that there are several questions in the mind of the people regarding their future, but this time he wrote that to seek the answers, one must refer the history. In the clip, Anupam and his alter ego took fans down the memory lane and started describing the problems that prevailed in the world since the 19th century.

Read: Anupam Kher To Launch Autobiographical Play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' On His Website

Read: Anil Kapoor Recalls Anupam Kher's 36 'incredible' Years In Films, Calls Him A 'chameleon'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.