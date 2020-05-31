Anupam Kher, Vicky Kaushal Extend Wishes To Paresh Rawal On His Birthday

As veteran actor Paresh Rawal turned a year older on May 30, scores of celebrities stormed the social media with their blessing for the actor. Anupam Kher was the first one to pour in his wishes for the Hungama actor on social media along with a throwback picture of the two great actors. In the post, while extending his wishes, the actor also wrote that people like him are rare to find.

Anupam Kher & Vicky Kaushal's birthday wishes for Paresh Rawal

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor shared a picture on his Twitter handle and expressed his love for the same. In the post, the two actors can be seen striking a pose while putting their hands on each other’s shoulder and smiling. While wishing the ace actor, Anupam wrote that artists and humans like Paresh are rare to find. At last, he concluded his post with prayers for the long life of the actor and also wrote that he continues to entertain the world with his craft and also continues to give befitting replies to people who deserve it.

Apart from Anupam, the actor also received birthday wishes from his URI: The Surgical Strike co-actor, Vicky Kaushal. The actor took to his Instagram page and shared a collage of pictures of the birthday boy. The picture seems to be from the sets of the film where the duo can be seen indulging in a humorous conversation. While captioning the post, the Raazi actor wrote that these hilarious reaction pictures are proof about the experience of working with an actor like Paresh Rawal.

