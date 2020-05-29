Anupam Kher To Launch Autobiographical Play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' On His Website

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle to announce the digital premiere of his one-man play titled Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his website which will be launched on June 7, 2020. He shared that the autobiographical play has had over 450 shows all around the globe in the last 15 years of his life. Anupam Kher also shared a video message in the tweet in which he has shared an anecdote associated with the play.

He started the message with, "My whole life has been dependent on this mantra and that is kuch bhi ho sakta hai (Anything can happen). 15 years back on the 8th of August 2005, I did my play... my one-man autobiographical play when things were not looking good. I was almost on the verge of bankruptcy. So I decided to do a play based on my life.. on the failures of my life.."

Delighted to share that I am finally launching my autobiographical play #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai digitally on my website https://t.co/qESpl8z92y on 7th June. I have done more than 450 shows of this play worldwide. More details to follow in the coming days. Jai Ho!🙏😍 #MyLifeOnline pic.twitter.com/JQTuysuHxG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 29, 2020

36 years in the entertainment industry

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently completed 36 years in the entertainment industry and commemorated the milestone through his Twitter handle. He shared that his first film as an actor, the 1984 drama Saaransh, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, released on May 25 that year and marked his debut in the film industry. Kher also shared a video montage of clips from some of his iconic performances on the screen, including Hindi and English films and series, along with a heartfelt note for his journey in the industry so far.

My 1st film #Saaransh was released on 25th May, 1984. I complete 36 years in the world of entertainment today. It has been an incredible journey so far. God has been kind. And you, my audiences have given me so much love. THANK YOU!! 🙏🙏😍 #36YearsOfAnupam #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai pic.twitter.com/rFpBVHMK3F — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 25, 2020

Anupam Kher has been under self-quarantine ever since he returned from the US where he had been working on the medical drama New Amsterdam. He returned to his home in Mumbai a day after the nationwide lockdown was implemented by the Government of India to curb the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country. Through social media, the actor has, since, advocated the guidelines and safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic as advised by the health regulatory authorities.

