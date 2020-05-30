Anupam Kher mourns demise of Bejan Daruwalla, says 'he had infectious positive energy'

After renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passed away at a private hospital in Gujarat on May 29 evening, several Bollywood stars mourned the demise of the astrologer. Veteran actor Anupam Kher paid his condolences while recalling his meeting with Bejan along with a video message on social media. In the video, the astrologer can be seen showering his blessings and love on the actor while praising him for his noble deeds.

Anupam Kher pays tribute to astrologer Bejan Daruwalla

Anupam shared the beautiful video of the astrologer on his Twitter handle which, according to the actor, was sent to him on April 30 by Bejan. In the video, Bejan can be seen blessing the actor for all the magic that he has created in the minds of the people with his work. He compared the actor with Albert Einstein and said that since both have the same zodiac signs, Pisces which means they have greatness filled in them. Followed by this, the astrologer expressed the amount of respect he holds for Anupam and later showered his blessing and love on the actor.

I met astrologer #BejanDaruwalla in 1983. Was fascinated by his persona & his chanting of #ShriGaneshayNamah. He had infectious positive energy. We kept in touch. We loved exchanging video messages. He sent me this video on 30th April. Will miss you my friend! #ShriGaneshayNamah pic.twitter.com/ENmb4bq4MA — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 30, 2020



While paying his condolence to the astrologer, Anupam wrote that he met Bejan in 1983 and was instantly fascinated by his charming persona. Anupam also wrote that he had amazing energy in him which created a great bond between the two. At last, Anupam concluded the post by mentioning that both of them loved to exchange video messages while spreading positivity around. Apart from Anupam, others who mourned the demise of the astrologer were Richa Chadha who shared a post on her Twitter handle and paid tribute with folding hands.



Daruwalla, known for his newspaper columns on astrology, was 90. He had been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. He had been admitted there for over a week with COVID like symptoms. He had been on the ventilator since he was in Apollo Hospital. The hospital confirmed that Daruwalla died during treatment. Speaking to PTI, Daruwalla's son Nastur Daruwalla denied the speculation on social media that his father had contracted coronavirus. Daruwalla was suffering from only pneumonia, he said. Apollo Hospital confirmed that Daruwalla died during treatment. Nastur Daruwalla in an interview said that his father was a fighter and fought till the last breath.

