Anupam Kher Shares New Episode Of His Podcast Series 'Anupam Cares', Leaves Fans Excited

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared the latest episode of his newly launched podcast Anupam Cares that spoke about the incredible story of James Holman, a blind explorer who traveled the world. The actor took to Instagram and shared the episode where he narrated the story about the time when James climbed Mount Vesuvius.

Narrating his story, Anupam said, “Once when Holman was climbing the mountain, a passerby stopped and asked whether he needed help. Holmen waved him off and said ‘I see things better with my feet.’”

Anupam Kher shares new episode of podcast

Further, Anupam said, “At first people looked at Holman with amusement, or they were completely baffled. In the 1820s, the tourism we know did not exist. People didn’t travel long distances for the fun of it, especially not blind people. But Holman refused to let others bring him down. And he refused to be cynical. Instead, he placed an infinite amount of trust in the people around him to him get where he was going. Sometimes people came along with him for the ride.”

While captioning the podcast episode, the actor wrote, “On Thursday’s episode of my podcast #AnupamCares, I tell you the incredible story of James Holman, a blind explorer who traveled the world. And, you’ll hear all about how my childhood local bread and bun seller became my father’s good luck charm. Link in my bio! “

Several fans of the actor hailed him for the new venture while others praised the episode. One of the users wrote, “I love all the episodes so far. I listen on my morning walk.” Another user wrote, “Dear Sir... I love love love all the episodes until now. Living by myself thousands of miles away from my family,” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Anupam sir you are the best.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Nothing can be more valuable than to hear your voice on the podcast.”

Meanwhile, Anupam’s book Your Best Day Is Today was launched on December 5. This is the third book written by Anupam Kher. In the book, he has expressed all the ups and downs had occurred in his life during the Covid-19 lockdown. He has also mentioned the time when his mother and his brother were diagnosed with Covid-19. The actor has written two other books named Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly in 2019, and The Best Thing About You Is You! In 2011.

