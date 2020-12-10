Anupam Kher Posts An Adorable Picture Of His Latest Book's Youngest Reader

Anupam Kher has been receiving a lot of love for his new book 'Your Best Day Is Today'. He recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of the youngest reader of his book. Let’s take a look at Anupam Kher’s Instagram and see what he shared about his youngest reader.

Anupam Kher recently posted this picture on his Instagram in which a cute little girl can be seen holding one of Anupam Kher’s books, 'Your Best Day Is Today'. In the caption, the veteran cator shared details about his youngest reader stating that her name was Vaidehi and she lived in Lucknow. He also shared how she happened to be his friend Neelesh Misra’s daughter. Anupam Kher also added in his caption how he loved the seriousness with which the girl was holding his book. The actor also showed his excitement and stated how eagerly he was waiting for the feedback on his latest book.

Several fans took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram and commented on his latest post. All of them were delighted to see the little girl holding one of Anupam Kher’s books. They praised how cute she was and poured in some love for her and the actor on his post. Let’s take a look at some of the fans’ reactions on Anupam Kher’s latest post.

Anupam Kher’s books

So far, Anupam Kher has come up with a few books that were very well received by his fans. The actor launched a book named Aap Khud Hi Best Hain in 2011 and then later came up with his autobiography called Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly: An Autobiography. And now, he recently launched Your Best Day Is Today and awaiting feedback from his fans and readers.

Anupam Kher’s movies

Anupam Kher has essayed some of the most iconic roles in his entire career. Some of Anupam Kher’s most poular films are Saaransh, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kya Kehna, Baby, Naam Shabana, Dabangg, Veer-Zaara, Bride and Prejudice, Bend It Like Beckham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shola Aur Shabnam and many more.

