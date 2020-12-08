Anupam Kher Releases His Podcast's Second Episode, Shares Story Of His First Play

Anupam Kher has started a new podcast series on his Instagram and named it Anupam Cares. The veteran actor talks about incidents from different walks of his life in this podcast series and calls them 'uplifting stories and life lessons'. Kher recently posted a glimpse of the second episode of the series, Anupam Cares on his Instagram. Read on to know more about the podcast and the episodes.

Anupam Cares episode 2

Anupam Kher's Instagram gives a peek into the actor's life and recently, he began with a podcast series called Anupam Cares. Sharing snippets from his life, he talks about these stories and how it can become life lessons for everybody. In the second episode, Kher talks about a boy named Nandu and how he is confident about his first play, looks at his father and other milkmen from the stage, is cheered by the audience until he looks at a man and loses his character completely.

Anupam Kher captioned this post, "On #Episode2 of #AnupamCares - Stories of my life and yours, I tell the story of my first play…which was almost my last! Listen now for the full story of me, Nandu, and the milkmen. And I’ll also introduce you to the famous Duck Man - a hero I could have used onstage. Come fly with me… and find #AnupamCares wherever you listen to podcasts. 🎤🎧😍😎🤓" You can see the post here.

The first episode of the podcast talks about his first kiss and the story behind it. The actor has recently released his second book titled Your Best Day Is Today. As evident in Anupam Kher’s Instagram photos, the actor’s book has finally hit the bookstores. He shared this news through his social media handle that his book was in the stores and urged his fans to go and pick a copy. He also added how they could gift it to someone who they feel was bogged down by pandemic or the impact of lockdown and promised that it would be helpful. Anupam Kher also posted a throwback picture with Hollywood actor John Travolta recently and said that he was thrilled to meet him.

Image Credits: Anupam Kher Official Instagram Account

