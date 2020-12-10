Anupam Kher mourns demise of dance pioneer Astad Deboo, says ' Will miss your art'

Dance maestro Astad Deboo known for his contemporary dance styles passed away at the age of 73 in the early hours of December 10. The Padma Shri recipient, Deboo has a career spanning half a century as he had performed in over 70 countries. Veteran actor Anupam Kher mourned the demise of the legendary dancer on social media while paying his tribute.

Anupam Kher pays tribute to Astad Deboo

Anupam took to Twitter and shared throwback pictures of the great dancer while expressing his grief over the demise of a

“pioneer.” While penning his tribute, the senior actor wrote, “World of modern dance has lost a pioneer and India has lost a cultural treasure. Dearest #AstadDeboo it was a privilege to know you. I Will miss your art, warm persona, and your infectious smile! Rest in peace, my friend!!”

Deboo is noted for creating a modern dance vocabulary that was uniquely Indian. The family members of the renowned dancer issued a statement on social media that read:



“He left us in the early hours of December 10, at his home in Mumbai, after a brief illness, bravely borne. He leaves behind a formidable legacy of unforgettable performances combined with an unswerving dedication to his art, matched only by his huge, loving heart that gained him thousands of friends and a vast, number of admirers. The loss to the family, friends, fraternity of dancers, both classical and modern, Indian and international, is inestimable. May he rest in peace. We will miss him.”



Deboo was born on July 13, 1947, in Navsari town of Gujarat, and later studied Kathak under the guidance of Guru Prahlad Das at a very young age, and later Kathakali with Guru E K Pannicker. He described his style as "contemporary in vocabulary and traditional in restraint".With a dance career spanning half a century, he had performed in over 70 countries, including solo, group, and collaborative choreography with artists, at home and abroad. The dancer who was known for his charitable works towards society, worked with deaf children, both in India and abroad for two decades.

