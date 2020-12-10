Anupam Kher Pens The Definition Of Nurses; Calls Them 'the Heart And Soul Of Caring'

Anupam Kher expressed his gratitude for the nurses who have been working relentlessly amid the pandemic. The actor posed in a lift with the nurses and penned down a heartfelt note for them. The actor was seen wearing an all-black outfit surrounded by the nurses who were dressed in their uniform and masks. Sharing the image on Instagram, Anupam Kher wrote that the nurses were from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Anupam Kher pens heartfelt note as he poses with nurses

He began his post by writing what he presumes is the definition of a nurse. He wrote that a nurse often goes above and beyond the call of duty to fulfil their work. The actor continued the caption and wrote that he often has witnessed that the nurses are usually the first to enter work and the last to leave and thus highlighted the hardworking nature of the individuals. He then said that the nurses are the embodiment of heart and soul who pass through a person’s life for a minute. He continued that despite passing by for a minute, the nurses have the capability to leave a lasting impact for eternity on the person. He then ended this note by writing that nurses are empowered individuals that one would meet for just 12 hours a day. However, they would still put the needs of the patient above theirs.

The actor ended the caption by writing this heartfelt note which he shared among his followers on social media. He then added a few hashtags which referred to the image he shared. The nurses appeared to be posing for the picture as Anupam Kher posed from the centre of the frame. The fans of the actor too commented on the image praising him for the kind words he had written for the nurses. A while back, Anupam Kher presented his Book Your Best Day is Today in the midst of two doctors who had played an important role in his life. In that post too, the actor praised the efforts of the medical workers and their contribution to people amid the pandemic.

