Anupam Kher Shares New Trailer Of 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai', Calls It 'his Story'

On Wednesday night, Anupam Kher shared a new trailer of his autobiographical play titled Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on social media. The trailer is made by Republic World and received lots of praises from fans. On sharing it on his Instagram wall, Anupam Kher called it his 'story'.

Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai trailer

The short trailer gave a glimpse of Anupam's stills from the play. In the video, the actor said, "Zindagi bhale hi meri hai, lekin kahaani hum sab ki hai. Aapki, meri, hum sab ki." Anupam Kher also recalled the time when Richard Attenborough did not give him the role of Gandhi in his 1982 directorial of the same name. On sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, "Here is another trailer of my autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai made by team Republic World that you can watch on my website theanupampkher.com. Do visit my website. Thank you."

Fans react to Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai trailer

As soon as Anupam Kher shared the new trailer, a fan wrote, "My favourite. Legend." Another user wrote, "We love you." Fans flooded the comments section with hearts and showered love upon his post. A fan also wrote, "I love your motivation Anupam Kher."

On June 7, the veteran actor had unveiled Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his new website. The play is directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. It traces Anupam Kher's journey and also gives a glimpse of his failures, triumphs, and life lessons. In another post, the M.S. Dhoni The Untold Story actor also shared a glimpse of his amusing story when he first met legendary actor, Dilip Kumar, and then, how he later bumped into him on the sets of Subhash Ghai's magnum opus Karma. Fans were quick to respond to his post as they gushed to give it a thumbs up.

Here is the hilarious story of my first meeting with the legendary, the ultimate actor @TheDilipKumar Saab. And then meeting him on the sets of @SubhashGhai1 Ji’s magnum opus #Karma. From my play #KuchBhiHoSaktaKai. Launching today on my website https://t.co/qESpl8z92y. ðŸ™ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/4NvmiInSey — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 7, 2020

The lines you say starting the program is worth keeping a audio record. ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜Š — Abhishek Bapu (@AbhishekBapu) June 7, 2020

Anupam Kher has been actively sharing many videos on social media amid the pandemic. On Tuesday, the actor gave a sneak peek into how family time looked like. She shared in a video in which his entire family was seen playing the 'guessing game'. Kher wrote, "An evening of guessing. It was nice to play this game with the family. Brother’s answers were hilarious. Mom kept making faces with every answers he gave. It was fun."

