Anupam Kher Makes Two Important Announcements As He Resumes Work After 6 Months

With the lifestyle of people coming back on track and the lockdown restrictions getting eased up, veteran actor Anupam Kher has some good news for his fans on social media. The actor recently shared a post on Twitter where he informed that after a long gap of six months, his acting school, ‘Anupam Kher’s actor prepares-The School For Actors’ is all set to resume training with minimum students.

Anupam Kher shares some good news

After the Bombay High Court allowed senior artists to take part in films and serial shoots, many of them have resumed work. Apart from this, the actor also informed that he is all set to start shooting for his next film The Last Show in Bhopal. While adopting the new normal in both the initiatives, the Baby actor wrote that safety measures and precautionary norms will be adhered to in both the initiatives. At last, Anupam sought the blessings of all his fans and followers as he starts work after a long hiatus amid the ongoing pandemic.

Apart from this, sometime back, the actor shared a glimpse of his time on sets with a small video on his Instagram story from his dressing room. In the video, the actor can be seen getting ready for the shoot while his makeup artist quickly sanitizes the entire makeup before applying it to the actor. While captioning the post, the actor expressed his happiness of resuming work and wrote, “ #We Are Back.” In the video, apart from sanitizing the things, another helper of the actor can be seen ironing his clothes for the shoot. At last, towards the end of the video, the actor said, “It feels so good and happy to be back.”

The Maharashtra government had earlier imposed a condition that artistes aged 65 and above could not participate in shoots amid the Covid-19 pandemic as they were more vulnerable to get infected because of the possibility of a weak immune system. The bench allowed all producers, technicians, workers, and artists to work subject to them adhering to the advisories which are applicable to all senior citizens as is applicable in the case of all other citizens in the state. Earlier the High Court had pulled up the Maharashtra government on the matter and asked them about stopping the senior actors from shooting and earning a livelihood.

