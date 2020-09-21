Anupam Kher Uploads Gleeful Selfie, Captions It Saying Happiness Is A Decision

Anupam Kher keeps entertaining his fans by giving glimpses of his life through his social media handle. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share yet another photo in which he looks extremely happy. He also wrote a caption about happiness and fans seemed to love the picture and completely agreed with what he had to say. Take a look at Anupam Kher’s Instagram photo.

Anupam Kher's Instagram post on happiness

Anupam Kher is quite active on social media and recently took to his Instagram handle to share a picture where he was seen smiling wholeheartedly. His happy face was saying it all as to how he was feeling. He posted a vibrant photo of himself along with a sweet caption where he stated how sometimes happiness is a feeling while sometimes it is a decision.

His fans loved his picture and loved his caption even more. They came rushing out to the comment section to shower their love and how much they agreed with Anupam Kher’s Instagram caption of his recent post. Some of the fans complimented him on his fabulous smile while some of them showed how they agreed with what Anupam Kher stated in his caption. Let’s glance through the comments section and see how his fans showered love for him.

A look at Anupam Kher’s Instagram proves that he loves sharing his life details with his fans along with special moments captured with his family and colleagues. He recently posted a picture with two of the legendary artists from Hollywood and wrote a heartfelt caption. Check it out.

Anupam Kher recently shared a picture with Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel and wrote a heartfelt caption of the story of this picture. He mentioned how he met Robert De Niro in a hotel in TriBeCa and he reached half hour before the appointment due to excitement and how meeting him felt like a landmark to him. He added how later Robert De Niro asked him to go for a walk and how he ended up meeting another famous artist Harvey Keitel. Anupam Kher later concluded how his “rest of the evening was in slow motion".

Image Source: Anupam Kher Instagram

