Thanksgiving 2019 | Farah Khan, Anupam Kher And Others Rejoice In The Festive Spirit

Thanksgiving 2019 has been a trendsetter with many Bollywood celebrities commemorating the western traditional holiday with their families. As the festival is observed to celebrate and be grateful for abundance and prosperity, many Bollywood favourites took to their Instagram accounts and posted pictures of whatever they have been thankful for. While for director Farah Khan it was her family that she was grateful for, actor Preity Zinta was seen in the festive spirit in London along with her American husband Gene Goodenough.

Take a look at their fun and festive posts:

Veteran actor Anupam Kher had a rather interesting and surprising Thanksgiving experience. The actor posted a video of his surprise visit to an Indian family's home where he made the people jump with joy at his arrival. Actors Huma Qureshi and Dia Mirza also posted candid and throwback photos of their holiday celebrations.

Take a look:

History of Thanksgiving

The fourth Thursday in November is to be celebrated as Thanksgiving Day. It officially came into existence when President Roosevelt signed a resolution on December 26, 1941. Although, the event that America calls the first Thanksgiving was celebrated by the pilgrims when they made their first harvest in the New World, and the feast lasted for three days. The story of the first Thanksgiving has been recounted by attendee Edward Winslow and is dated as of October 1621. It has been said that the function was attended by 90 Native Americans and 53 pilgrims. These colonies were accustomed to celebrate ‘Thanksgiving’ to express their gratitude towards God for His blessing and grace. The tradition has continued to date and is now spreading to other continents of the world.

