Anupam Kher Shares Sweetest Photo Of Mother And Brother; Simply Too Cute To Miss

A Wednesday actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram on Monday, February 22, 2021, to share a major throwback picture that has already been making rounds on the internet. The actor went on to clarify details about the viral unseen pic which is of his brother Raju and not him. On seeing this adorable throwback picture, fans have been flooding the comment section with all things sweet.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a picture of his mother Dulari Kher and brother Raju Kher which is too cute to miss. In the picture, Anupam Kher’s mother is seen looking too adorable as she poses in the Indian attire, while Raju is seen giving a cute pose. The duo is all smiles for the camera. Dulari is seen donning a coloured Indian outfit and opted for Kundan jewellery. Raju, on the other hand, sported a kurta and cap.

Along with this post, the actor penned a message where he went on to clarify details and share some more details about the picture. He wrote, “Story of this pic; This beautiful pic going viral on social media is that of my mother and my brother #Raju. It is not me”. He added, “Families once in few months used to take pictures together and these pictures used to get displayed on the walls of our homes. This is one such pic. I have no idea how my brother sneaked a solo picture with Dulari. But it is beautiful. Don’t you agree?” Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Anupam Kher shared the picture online, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice on the post. Some of the users commented on how sweet the duo looks, while some were all gaga over Anupam’s mother’s pic. One of the users wrote, “So beautiful! Dulari is beautiful”, while the other one wrote, “Dulari is a gorgeous woman.â¤ï¸ I would love to hear more about this picture from here if possible”. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several pictures and videos that are a treat to his fans. Earlier to this post, the actor shared a video of his mother where he goes on to ask her some sweet questions. Take a look at the post below.

