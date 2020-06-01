Wajid Khan's Demise: Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar Offer Condolences

The sudden and untimely demise of musical prodigy, Wajid Khan is a great blow to the entertainment industry. Scores of celebrities stormed the social media and mourned the tragic loss of the music composer. Reportedly, Wajid Khan breathed his last at a Chembur hospital. Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar took to their respective social media handles to express their condolence to the family and pray for the departed soul of the composer.

Anupam Kher & Akshay Kumar pours in condolences

Anupam who was deeply saddened by the untimely death of the music composer, shared a post on his Twitter handle while paying tribute to Wajid. In the post, the ace actor recalled his meetings with the composer on several occasion and praised him for his polite, humble and courteous nature. At last, he offered prayers for his family so that they are able to deal with such a huge loss.

Deeply shocked & saddened by the untimely demise of greatly talented #WajidKhan of the #SajidWajid team. I had met him at few occasions. He was very humble, courteous and always smiling. May God give his family the courage to deal with this loss. Will pray to almighty. 🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 1, 2020

Apart from Anupam, Akshay Kumar also took to his Twitter handle and expressed his immense grief and shock over the demise of Wajid Khan. The actor who was disheartened to hear the heart-breaking news wrote that he still cannot believe the fact that such a talented and ever-smiling person, Wajid Khan is gone too soon. He offered prayers to the family to overcome such a difficult time.

Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling...gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 1, 2020



Apart from the two actors, other stars from the B-town also mourned Wajid Khan's death on social media. A few to name were Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan, and many more. According to media reports, Wajid, who was suffering from kidney and heart ailments, was hospitalized in Mumbai. Wajid was reportedly on a ventilator before breathing his last. Salim Merchant confirmed the news of Wajid Khan's death and said the composer was hospitalized a few days ago at Surana Hospital, Chembur where his condition deteriorated. Salim told "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection. He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical."

