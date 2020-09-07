Anupam Kher spreads awareness & urges people to be cautious as facilities reopen

Stressing and laying more emphasis on the need to be vigilant and extra cautious after the lockdown restrictions were eased by the government, veteran actor Anupam Kher shares a video message. In the video message, the actor interacted with fans and asked them ‘not to get drawn into the fact that everything is normal around us’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anupam Kher urges people to be cautious amid the pandemic

In the video, the actor said, “Friends, we have been taught since childhood to be optimistic, and not to lose hope in any situation… and that is exactly the same we are doing in this fight against COVID-19. We are slowly trying to go out and gradually our lives are moving ahead, we are noticing more people on roads, shops, parlors are opening, even there are talks about opening some hotels, and we even notice crowds of people which ingest in our minds that our life is coming back to normal. But this isn’t the case.”Adding, he said, “The numbers of infected people have started rising; the number of deaths due to the virus has also witnessed a surge in recent times. We need to adhere to all safety norms and adopt proper precautionary measures.”

Read: Anupam Kher Shares Fun Video Full Of 'confusion And Comedy' With Mother Dulari | Watch

Read: Anupam Kher Shares A Witty Post On The Importance Of Wearing A Mask; See Post

Urging people to be extra cautious, Kher said, “I request all of you, just like we took precautions in a principled manner at the beginning of the lockdown…of wearing masks, washing hands and maintain social distancing. Let’s bring back that time.”

While captioning the post, the actor wrote that life is trying to be normal amid the ongoing pandemic, but COVID-19 continues to be abnormal. At last, he advised his fans to stay safe while everyone strives hard to believe in the power of optimism and positivity. The post received thunderous reviews and comments from his fans within seconds of uploading it on Instagram. One of the users thanked the actor for boosting motivation in his fans through his posts. Another fan commented that Anupam’s videos are always inspiring and teach a lesson. A third user chimed in wrote, “Sir you are a really great,” while another wrote, “Wonderful sir ji.”

Earlier, on September 7, Anupam Kher expressed his excitement about meeting his assistant. The actor shared a video on social media where he showed his love for his assistant Datta Sawant whom he met after six months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor shared the video on Instagram where he can be seen giving a warm welcome to his assistant and said, “(Where have you been, Dattu?” Introducing his assistant to the fans, the 65-year-old actor said that they have met after a gap of six months after the two returned from New York together.

Read: Archana Puran Singh Revisits 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Days; Shares Old Clip With Anupam Kher

Read: Anupam Kher Elated To Reunite With His Assistant After Six Months, Shares Video

(Image credit: Anupam Kher/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.