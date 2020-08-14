Anupam Kher Slays In Black Suit, Fans Find His Look "dashing"; Check Post

Actor Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in proper formal attire. Through the picture, he has tried to tell people that they need to be less judgemental as they never know what the other person might have gone through in life. In the comments section of the post, the veteran actor has received a lot of compliments on his look and his wise words.

Anupam Kher’s thoughts on being judged

Actor Anupam Kher recently took to social media to share a portrait picture of himself in a well-styled outfit. In the picture posted, he can be seen wearing a Jodhpuri black suit. The suit has been paired with a white shirt and a silky silver pocket square. He can also be seen with black leather formal shoes that go well with the outfit.

In accessories, Anupam Kher has added a touch screen watch which goes well with the attire. He can be seen sitting on a simple wooden stool, in front of a white background which allows the colours in the attire to pop out.

In the caption for the post, actor Anupam Kher can be seen sharing a few pearls of wisdom about being judgemental. In the caption, he has written that people do not have the right to judge him as they would not have survived even half of what he did. He has also added a few emoticons to express his thoughts on the picture and quote better. Have a look at the post on Anupam Kher’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Anupam Kher has been receiving a lot of compliments for the way he looks in the picture. A few people can also be seen expressing themselves through emoticons while calling him ‘dashing’ and ‘handsome’. Have a look at a few comments put up on Anupam Kher’s post here.

Anupam Kher has lately been keeping his followers entertained through meaningful and informative content on social media. He has been putting forth his stance on various issues through Instagram videos. He is also all set to release his autobiography play called Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai.

