Vivek Oberoi And Anupam Kher Wish Sanjay Dutt A Speedy Recovery, Say 'will Pray For You'

Actor Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher recently extended their heartfelt wishes to Sanjay Dutt on social media while praying for his speedy recovery. Vivek shared a picture of the ace actor along with some words of encouragement. Vivek wrote that Sanjay Dutt has always been a fighter and knows how to emerge as a winner even when he is stuck in the middle of a situation. Anupam Kher also sent his prayers to the ailing actor on Twitter.

Vivek Oberoi & Anupam Kher send wishes to Sanjay Dutt

Vivek wrote that all his friends and fans know that he will fight through everything with much ease like a tiger and will come out roaring. At last, Vivek sent his prayers to Sanjay's family for being his only constant support and also wishes for his speedy recovery. Vivek also mentioned a motivational song from his biopic Kar har maidan Fateh, while sending his love to the actor and his family. On the other hand, Anupam wrote that he is constantly praying for the well-being of the actor and is sure that Sanjay will fight everything bravely.

Once a fighter, always a fighter! We know baba you’ll fight this like the tiger you’ve always been and come out of this roarrringg! We’re all with you and are praying for your speedy recovery!



Kar Har Maidaan Fateh 🙌



Sending you a big Jaadu Ki Jhappi! Much love always baba! pic.twitter.com/3vlHw6be1e — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 13, 2020

Apart from Vivek and Anupam, Sanjay’s Munna Bhai M.B.B.S co-actor Arshad Warsi in a recent media interaction with Mid Day talked about Sanjay Dutt's health. Arshad Warsi said that Sanjay Dutt is a fighter and can overcome any difficult situation in life easily. He added that Sanjay Dutt has faced many challenging situations in life with a positive attitude, and he will do the same this time too. Arshad Warsi seemed optimistic that Sanjay Dutt would be in good health soon, in the interview.

Arshad Warsi further in the interview, talked about their forthcoming movie, Blockbuster. Arshad Warsi said that the shooting is currently stalled and will begin after Sanjay Dutt returns from his sabbatical. Arshad Warsi lastly exclaimed that he is praying for Sanjay Dutt's good health.

Sanjay Dutt, on Tuesday, August 11, shared online that he would be taking an acting sabbatical. In the social media post, Sanjay Dutt said that he is taking a break from acting for some medical treatment. Sanjay Dutt said, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" (sic)

Maanayata Dutt's statement on Sanjay Dutt's heath

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's partner Maanayata Dutt released a statement, where she thanked all the fans and well-wishers of Sanjay Dutt.

I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth, and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity.

