Anupam Kher Talks About '22 Ka Chamatkar'; Exclaims, "kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai!"

Anupam Kher is loved for his social media posts in which he delights his fans by sharing quirky and interesting photos and videos from his day-to-day life. As he recently added yet another post about a miracle that happened in front of him, many of his fans took to his social media and reacted to it in the most creative ways. Let’s have a look at Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and see what miracle he shared with his fans.

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this photo of himself in which he can be seen sitting in white coloured attire with a smile, wanting his fans to take a look at the date and time above his photo. The date and time were all in 22 series, i.e. the date was February 22 while the time was 22:22. As this appeared on his phone, he shared this miraculous view with all his fans.

Also Read Anupam Kher's Mom Quips 'Maar Khaani Hai' As He Repeatedly Asks Her A Question; Watch

In the caption, he added ‘Kuch Bhi ho Sakta hai’ and stated ‘22… 22… 22 ka chamatkar’ which meant how anything was possible. He further mentioned how it was a miracle of 22 and added a nerd face emoji and then an emoji of a smiling face with cool sunglasses.

The moment he added this photo on Instagram, all the fans were amazed to see it and dropped in heart and star-eyed emojis to depict their amazement. Many others posted quirky reactions to Anupam Kher’s Instagram and stated comments such as ‘Tu mera 22, main tera 22’, and ‘Looking at it at 23:23’ while many others added how next year at the same date and time will have another 22 in the series. Let’s have a look at some of the interesting reactions by fans on Anupam Kher’s Instagram post.

Also Read Anupam Kher Has Witty Reply To Virender Sehwag's Tweet From IPL Auctions Featuring Him

Anupam Kher's photos

Anupam Kher also posted a stunning photo a while ago in which he can be seen flaunting his biceps for the camera. In the caption, he stated how it was hard to beat a person who never gives up and asked his fans whether he was going in the right direction. Many of the celebrity artists took to his Instagram and praised his amazing look while many other fans added how he was a true inspiration for them.

Also Read Prem Chopra Calls Anupam Kher 'an Iconic Actor', Engages In Fun Conversation With Him

Also Read Anupam Kher And Aahana Kumra To Celebrate 'Happy Birthday'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.