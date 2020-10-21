Anupam Kher Poses With BMC Workers, Thanks Them For Their "selfless Services To The City"

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to make a public awareness announcement as well as thank the BMC workers for their selfless support. The actor posed with the Mumbai civic body service workers and shared a rather important message with his followers on social media. In the post, Anupam Kher wholeheartedly expressed his gratitude for their services to the city of Mumbai.

Anupam Kher thanks BMC workers for their selfless services

Anupam Kher uploaded a series of photographs on his social media accounts. In the first pic, he can be seen holding a card in his hand. The card simply read that one would not get an entry into the premises if they do not have a mask on. This card or sticker was provided to the actor by the BMC service workers who visited him. The actor can be seen standing wearing a mask over his face.

In the second picture, Anupam Kher can be seen posing with one of the civic body service staff. Anupam Kher can still be seen holding the card in his hand as he posed for the camera. In the caption of the picture, he mentioned how thankful he is to the medical staff and the workers of the BMC. He expressed that he is thankful for their selfless services during the pandemic. The actor then added that it was due to their efforts the city of Mumbai was kept safe to a certain point.

Anupam Kher then revealed that the BMC staff paid him a visit earlier in the morning. He expressed that he felt gratitude towards them as they decided to spread a message of awareness among the public. In the last picture uploaded by Anupam Kher in the same series, one can see the actor holding the card in his hand. He, along with the rest of the BMC service workers, posed with various banners that spoke about public health and safety. Fans of the actor praised the post uploaded by Anupam Kher and applauded his noble initiative.

