Anupam Kher's Mother Dulari Thrilled About Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccines, Hails PM Modi

After India formally approved the emergency use of two vaccines; Covaxin and Covidshield against the coronavirus disease, scores of Bollywood stars are hailing the government for their strenuous effort. One such actor was veteran star Anupam Kher who shared a video of his mother Dulari where she can be heard praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his sincere dedication towards the country and the people.

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari hails PM Modi

The video started with Anupam Kher asking his 85-year-old mother to wish all the fans on the New Year. After which the senior actor expressed Dulari’s excitement about the approval of two vaccines. Talking about the same, Dukari in the video said, “2020 was and the beginning of 2021 was no less than a celebration as I heard in the news about the two vaccines. Modi zindabad. I must appreciate the efforts of Modi Saab who with his dedication can achieve anything in this world. Whatever comes across his way, I know Modi sahib is so confident that he can overcome any difficulties. I have great confidence and faith in Modi Sahab and I really like that person. I just want to shower my blessings on Modi Sagab as he is doing so much for the people. If not God then Modi Ji is definitely something for the people because of his work towards them.”

Mom is thrilled about the approval of two vaccines! She had some wonderful things to say about PM @narendramodi ji . “जो चीज़ थामता है कर लेता है।मोदी ज़िंदाबाद” One doesn’t earn such genuine praise from a 84-year-old mother without doing genuine hard work!! 🙏😍🤓 #DulariRocks pic.twitter.com/Zm2UL6wk2Z — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 4, 2021

While captioning the post, Anupam wrote, “Mom is thrilled about the approval of two vaccines! She had some wonderful things to say about PM Narendra Modi. One doesn’t earn such genuine praise from an 84-year-old mother without doing genuine hard work!!” Meanwhile, recently shared the last episode of his podcast Anupam Cares where he revealed his story of one of the most difficult times in his life. In the podcast, the actor described his bond with his father and how despite all the difficulties and struggles in his life, his father’s guidance always reminded him about life is beautiful. On the other hand, the actor was sometimes honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award by Bollywood Festival Norway. The actor has had been conferred with the award for his contribution to Indian and world cinema.

In today’s episode, the last episode of the season, I tell the story of one of the most difficult times in my life… And how, despite everything, my father reminded me that life is still beautiful. Thank you for listening. 💌🙏❣️ #LiveLife @iHeartPodcasts @apple @spotify pic.twitter.com/bW7v9jUDie — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 3, 2021



