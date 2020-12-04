'Bravo!': Anupam Kher Congratulates Maharashtra Teacher For Winning $1 Mn Global Prize

A primary teacher Ranjitsinh Disale from Maharashtra's Solapur district recently won the USD 1-million Global Teacher Prize 2020. The official Twitter handle of the Global Teacher Prize shared a video while announcing the news. Veteran actor Anupam Kher who was delighted to hear the good news was quick enough to congratulate the teacher for his efforts towards society.

Anupam Kher congratulates Maharashtra teacher

Anupam took to Twitter and wrote, “This is phenomenal!! Ranjitsingh Disale from Solapur gets Global Teacher Prize 2020. Bravo. Congratulations and Jai Ho.” The 32-year-old actor who works as a teacher at the Zilla Parishad Primary School at Paritewadi in Solapur, was on Thursday named the winner of the Global Teacher Prize 2020 in recognition of his efforts to promote girls’ education and trigger a quick-response (QR) coded textbook revolution in India.

After winning the award, he had announced that he would share 50 per cent of the prize money equally among his fellow finalists. The impact of his interventions has been that there are now no reported teenage marriages in the village and 100 per cent attendance of girls at the school. Disale’s school went on to become the first in Maharashtra to introduce QR codes and after submitting a proposal and successful pilot scheme, the state ministry announced in 2017 that they would introduce QR coded textbooks across the state for all grades. When he arrived there in 2009, the village school was a dilapidated building, sandwiched between a cattle shed and a storeroom, says a PTI report. He turned things around radically, ensuring local language textbooks, embedded with unique QR codes to give students access to audio poems, video lectures, stories, and assignments.

Disale of Solapur's Paritewadi village told PTI that, ‘Teachers are the real changemakers…I am very pleased to announce that I will share 50 per cent of the prize money equally among my fellow top 10 finalists to support their incredible work. I believe, together, we can change this world because sharing is growing.”

(With inputs from PTI)

