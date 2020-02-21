Mahashivratri: From Amitabh Bachchan To Anupam Kher, Here's How B-Town Wished Their Fans

Mahashivratri is an auspicious Hindu festival. It is celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva and marks the night when Shiva performs the heavenly dance. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, many Bollywood stars took to their social media accounts and wished their fans on the auspicious occasion. Here are some of those tweets, check them out.
T 3447 - Maha Shiv Ratri ki badhai shubhkamanayein ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 20, 2020
महा शिव रात्रि की अनेक अनेक बधाई ऐर शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/OYY9Xybd0K
shivratri badhai .. jai shiv shankar https://t.co/In9jPcTEGo— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 20, 2020
महाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ !!! pic.twitter.com/oEquOvfaAO— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 21, 2020
Maha shivraathri ... Om Namashivaaya pic.twitter.com/Ref7QJDYwV— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 21, 2020
आप सभी को महाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। भगवान शंकर आपकी हमेशा रक्षा करें!! जय शिव शंकर!! जय भोलेनाथ!! ओम् नमः शिवाय!! हर हर महादेव!! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/YoU25GTKE7— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 21, 2020
Shiva lives in many places— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 21, 2020
He doesn't know Hindu from Muslim
The Self that lives in you and others:
that's Shiva. Get the measure of Shiva
- Lal Ded pic.twitter.com/PVovyt9keq
सबको महाशिवरात्रि की बहुत शुभकामनाएँ! भगवान शंकर और माँ पार्वती सबको सनमती दें!— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 21, 2020
Below, my favourite Shiva song, from MunimJi 1955. 😊🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GcUYbk2EX7
Here's wishing everyone a very happy #Mahashivratri! Stay blessed! Stay happy ☺— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) February 21, 2020
JAI BHOLE NATH ...— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) February 21, 2020
HAPPY SHIVRATRI.. pic.twitter.com/GWSvylYW4K
