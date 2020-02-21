Mahashivratri: From Amitabh Bachchan To Anupam Kher, Here's How B-Town Wished Their Fans

Mahashivratri is an auspicious Hindu festival. It is celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva and marks the night when Shiva performs the heavenly dance. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, many Bollywood stars took to their social media accounts and wished their fans on the auspicious occasion. Here are some of those tweets, check them out.

Amitabh Bachchan wishes fans on Mahashivratri

T 3447 - Maha Shiv Ratri ki badhai shubhkamanayein ..

महा शिव रात्रि की अनेक अनेक बधाई ऐर शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/OYY9Xybd0K — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 20, 2020

shivratri badhai .. jai shiv shankar https://t.co/In9jPcTEGo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 20, 2020

Kangana Ranaut wishes fans on Mahashivratri

Dhanush wishes fans on Mahashivratri

Maha shivraathri ... Om Namashivaaya pic.twitter.com/Ref7QJDYwV — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 21, 2020

Anupam Kher wishes fans on Mahashivratri

आप सभी को महाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। भगवान शंकर आपकी हमेशा रक्षा करें!! जय शिव शंकर!! जय भोलेनाथ!! ओम् नमः शिवाय!! हर हर महादेव!! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/YoU25GTKE7 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 21, 2020

Raveena Tandon wishes fans on Mahashivratri

Shiva lives in many places

He doesn't know Hindu from Muslim

The Self that lives in you and others:

that's Shiva. Get the measure of Shiva

- Lal Ded pic.twitter.com/PVovyt9keq — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 21, 2020

Richa Chadha wishes fans on Mahashivratri

सबको महाशिवरात्रि की बहुत शुभकामनाएँ! भगवान शंकर और माँ पार्वती सबको सनमती दें!

Below, my favourite Shiva song, from MunimJi 1955. 😊🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GcUYbk2EX7 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 21, 2020

Tamannaah Bhatia wishes fans on Mahashivratri

Here's wishing everyone a very happy #Mahashivratri! Stay blessed! Stay happy ☺ — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) February 21, 2020

Mika Singh wishes fans on Mahashivratri

JAI BHOLE NATH ...

HAPPY SHIVRATRI.. pic.twitter.com/GWSvylYW4K — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) February 21, 2020

