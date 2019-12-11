Dilip Kumar Celebrates His Birthday Today; Here Is How Celebrities Wished Him

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is regarded as the Tragedy King of Bollywood and is credited with bringing realism to film acting since his debut film. The legendary actor started his career in Indian cinema with Jwar Bhata in the year 1944. Though Bollywood has seen some terrific actors who have worked on prolific movies, none have been able to be at par with the love Dilip ji received for his performances. He has a Guinness World Record for winning the highest number of awards by an Indian actor. On the occasion of his birthday, the actor, who is active on social media, received a tremendous amount of love and birthday wishes from fans as well as celebrities.

Happy birthday to the loving legend #DilipKumar Saab. On this day 97 years ago brilliance was born #aebhai pic.twitter.com/EBhcqt1yWP — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 11, 2019

His eyes epitomised romance, his mere presence spelt magic on screen!! Happy 97 th @TheDilipKumar saab!!! Bahut saara pyaar. — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) December 11, 2019

Wishing the veteran actor of Indian Cinema, @TheDilipKumar , a very happy & healthy birthday 🍰🙏🏻#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/cvRf1dW2Q8 — Arpita Chatterjee (@ArpitaCP) December 11, 2019

#DilipKumar Sahab, a name that evokes so much love & warmth in my heart. I have so many precious memories of the times that we lived together for 2 years when we were MPs. On his 97th birthday, I wish him a long and healthy life. God bless you Yusufsahab - @TheDilipKumar! pic.twitter.com/HUMOjuZuFD — Vijay Darda (@vijayjdarda) December 11, 2019

He thanked everyone for their wishes:

On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/1dYrHt1KCL — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2019

