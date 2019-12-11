The Debate
The Debate
Dilip Kumar Celebrates His Birthday Today; Here Is How Celebrities Wished Him

Bollywood News

Dilip Kumar celebrates his birthday on 11th December. On his birthday he received wishes from fans and celebrities. Read on to find out more about them.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
dilip kumar

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is regarded as the Tragedy King of Bollywood and is credited with bringing realism to film acting since his debut film. The legendary actor started his career in Indian cinema with Jwar Bhata in the year 1944. Though Bollywood has seen some terrific actors who have worked on prolific movies, none have been able to be at par with the love Dilip ji received for his performances. He has a Guinness World Record for winning the highest number of awards by an Indian actor. On the occasion of his birthday, the actor, who is active on social media, received a tremendous amount of love and birthday wishes from fans as well as celebrities.

Also Read | Dilip Kumar Thanks Fans On His 97th Birthday, Pens Heartfelt Message

Also Read | Dilip Kumar's Birthday: His Eternal Love-story With Wife Saira Banu

He thanked everyone for their wishes:

Also Read | Dilip Kumar Birthday: Here Are Some Iconic Dialogues Of Legendary Actor

Also Read | Dilip Kumar Birthday: Interesting Lesser Known Facts About The 97-year-old Actor

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
