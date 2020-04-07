Anupam Kher Advices On How To Be Mentally Strong Amid The COVID-19 Lockdown

After the government of India imposed a 21-day-long nationwide lockdown to slow down the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country, social media has become the platform where Bollywood celebrities can get in touch with fans. Most of the celebrities are spending their quarantine time by interacting with their fans on social media or by sharing pictures and videos of themselves indulging in various activities to kill time. However, the National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher is utilising his time by spreading positivity among his fans online with his recent 'conversations with myself' series on Instagram.

All the videos from his series have been garnering a lot of appreciation too from his fans in the comments. In the latest video from the same series, Kher spoke about the importance of mental health. In addition to that, he also gave some tips on how to deal with mental health issues amid the nationwide lockdown.

Anupam Kher spoke about being mentally strong amid the COVID-19 lockdown

In the recent video from his 'conversations with myself' series, Anupam Kher spoke about the importance of being mentally strong and not develop a sense of fear during difficult times, like the Coronavirus outbreak. He added that if one feels depressed, then they should keep themselves distracted by talking to their friends and family, or by watching comedy shows. However, he added that if nothing works out in one's favour, then they should look in the mirror and start scolding themselves by saying "everything will be alright."

Anupam Kher captioned the video writing, "Conversations with myself:

In the situation that we are in, it is very very important to remain mentally strong. The moment you start feeling low or depressed distract yourself. If nothing works start scolding yourself. I promise it will change things. Check this out."

