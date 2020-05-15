Madhuri Dixit's 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!' Has Interesting Facts That You Didn't Know About

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! stars Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in the lead roles. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, this romantic drama flick revolves around the wondrous story of a married couple and relationship between their families. Hum Aapke Hain Koun is an adaptation of Nadiya Ke Paar, which was released in 1982.

This film performed exceptionally well at the box-office. Box office India called Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! the biggest blockbuster of the modern era. Later on, it got remade in different languages. Moreover, it gained popularity for its unusually higher number of songs and most of them were sung by Lata Mangeshkar. On occasion of Madhuri's birthday, below mentioned are some interesting facts about her most popHum Aapke Hain Koun...!

Interesting facts about Salman Khan’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!

1. Reportedly, Salman Khan starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! was the first Hindi film to gross over 1 billion.

Congratulations to @rajshri, #SoorajBarjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic #HumAapKeHainKoun for completing 25years. The film apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever.😍🙏 #25YearsOfHumAapKeHainKoun pic.twitter.com/q0HdWQRfEY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 5, 2019

2. As per reports, Aamir Khan was the original choice for the role of Prem. However, he refused the film as the script did not appeal to him. On the other hand, Salman Khan had a downfall in his acting career because of the consecutive flops. Therefore, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!’s success revived it.

I still remember the fun we had while shooting this scene! As #HumAapkeHainKoun completes 25 years, take the #GulelChallenge with your friends & tag me 🥳



I would like to nominate @BeingSalmanKhan, @renukash, @AnilKapoor, @Varun_dvn & @sonakshisinha to take this challenge! 😁😬 pic.twitter.com/sVeM7ejFjW — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 5, 2019

3. Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! consists of 14 songs. Out of which, singer Lata Mangeshkar sang 11 songs. She had retired from accepting awards long ago. However, the massive demand for Didi Tera Devar Deewana led to her accepting the National Award that year.

4. This romantic comedy film was a trendsetter for NRI-based flicks. Filmmaker Karan Johar revealed that it changed his life. According to reports, after watching Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, he realised that Indian movies are all about values, tradition, romance, and subtlety.

5. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is known to have suffered from facial paralysis during the film’s shoot. Therefore, the makers shot the drunken act of Sholay to hide his problem.

