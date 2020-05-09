Anurag Basu Reveals Irrfan Khan Was Approached To Play Ranbir's Dad In 'Jagga Jasoos'

Actor Irrfan Khan's untimely death on April 29, 2020, came across as a major shock for the entire film industry. After battling with neuroendocrine tumour, a type of cancer for two years, Irrfan breathed his last in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. However, almost a week after his demise, filmmaker Anurag Basu revealed that he was working with Irrfan for the sequel of his 2007 film, Life... In a Metro and was also approached to play Ranbir Kapoor's father in Jagga Jasoos.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Gets Emotional With Irrfan Khan's Memories, Recalls Tennis Session, Watch

Also Read | Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor Also Had A Dimple Kapadia Connection In Bollywood Lore

Irrfan Khan was approached to play Ranbir Kapoor's father in 'Jagga Jasoos'

In an interaction with an entertainment daily, filmmaker Anurag Basu spoke about his experiences of working with the former actor Irrfan Khan and revealed that Irrfan was supposed to feature in the sequel of his 2007's hit film Life... In a Metro. Elaborating more about the same, the Barfi director stated that Irrfan Khan was aggrieved because, despite their long association in television, he did not write a role for him in his film Gangster.

Therefore, Basu said that to make up for it, he offered him a role in Life... In a Metro that showcased his lighter side. Furthermore, he also revealed that Irrfan Khan was supposed to star in the sequel of the film and the idea of the sequel also came from him.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Wanted Ranbir Kapoor To Marry This Person And It's Not Alia Bhatt

During his interview, Anurag Basu made yet another revelation. Basu stated that he had approached Irrfan for playing the role of Ranbir Kapoor's accident-prone, adoptive father in Jagga Jasoos. However, he added that the Hindi Medium actor was busy with other commitments and since Jagga Jasoos's dates were all over the place, the collaboration did not happen.

He also expressed that he wanted to make Metro 2 with Irrfan Khan only. In other news, Anurag Basu's upcoming film titled Ludo is also reportedly based on a similar structure as Life...In a Metro. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Rohit Saraf and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone To Star In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Baiju Bawra'?

(Image credit: Irrfan Khan and Anurag Basu Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.