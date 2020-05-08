Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor Also Had A Dimple Kapadia Connection In Bollywood Lore

The sad demise of two Bollywood actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi has sent shockwaves through the industry. Piku actor Irrfan Khan succumbed to the neuroendocrine tumour on April 29, 2020. Rishi Kapoor, on the other hand, fought a long battle for almost two years after he was diagnosed with leukaemia. He succumbed to the disease on April 30, 2020. An interesting fact about the late actors and Bollywood veteran actor Dimple Kapadia has been doing rounds. It has been reported that both Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor had an interesting filmographic connect with actor Dimple Kapadia.

Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia

In Dimple Kapadia’s debut film Bobby, she was paired opposite actor Rishi Kapoor. She made her debut in the industry alongside Rishi Kapoor in 1973. Bobby was extremely special for Rishi Kapoor as well as the film marked his first leading role in the movies. He made his cameo at the age of there in Raj Kapoor’s Shree 420. Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia’s film Bobby became a blockbuster hit and the pair became a sensation overnight.

Irrfan Khan and Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia played a role in Irrfan Khan’s last movie before his sad demise. Dimple Kapadia plays the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mother in Angrezi Medium which was Irrfan Khan’s last film. In the picture shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on Irrfan Khan’s demise, Dimple Kapadia can be seen sitting at the table while both Kareena and Irrfan Khan share a laugh.

Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan’s family statements

Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised on April 29 morning after complaining that he was not feeling well, the 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side. In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi. After Rishi Kapoor demise, his fans stated that Rishi Kapoor’s movies and his charm will never be forgotten.

Meanwhile, a statement released by Irrfan Khan’s team after the actor’s demise read, ‘I trust, I have surrendered”; These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.’

