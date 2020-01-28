Anurag Basu’s 'Ludo' Has Been Pushed Again Due To Aditya Roy Kapur’s 'Malang'?

Anurag Basu is known for his unconventional take on mainstream films in Bollywood. With films like Life in a... Metro, Kites, Gangster and Barfi!, Basu is known to experiment with his work. He is filming for his next movie, Ludo.

Why did Anurag Basu’s Ludo get pushed?

It was initially announced that Anurag Basu’s next film, Ludo will hit the screens in February 2020. However, the latest post that Abhishek Bachchan shared on his social media denotes that the makers have now finalised another date for the release. Ludo will now be releasing on April 24, 2020.

A source close to the team revealed to an entertainment portal the real reason for the delay. According to the source, Aditya Roy Kapur’s upcoming film, Malang is one of the causes for the delay. Aditya had a very different look and physique for Malang. He had to put on a certain amount of weight to fit in the shoes of Malang.

Ever since the trailer of Malang has been released, Aditya Roy Kapur has been garnering praises for his look in the film. However, according to the source, he shot for Basu’s Ludo in a much leaner physique and there are still a few scenes that are left to film. So Aditya is reportedly trying to get in shape again for Ludo.

The source further added that it will take some time for Aditya to lose all the extra muscles that he gained. The schedules are a little tight and the other actors also need to free-up some dates from their other commitments. Hence, it cannot be finalised on when the final leg of the shoot will begin, the source said.

Ludo stars Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf along with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film revolves around four stories that come together in the end. Any official confirmation on the release date is yet to be revealed.

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's post here:

