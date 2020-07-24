Anurag Kashyap Admits Kangana Ranaut Always Stood By Him, Says He's 'not Her Enemy'

On Thursday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap hit back at a troll, who criticised him for 'digging out' Kangana Ranaut's old videos to prove her wrong. Sharing his repose to the criticism, Anurag Kashyap reshared the tweet and penned a note to it. His response read, "Absolutely she did . She always stood by me . I am not her enemy . You all are . The people who are using her are ."(sic). In the old video, shared by an internet user, Kangana Ranaut can be seen having a conversation with late actor Irrfan Khan. In the video, she defended Anurag Kashyap and talked about the failure of his film Bombay Velvet. Check the video.

Anurag Kashyap claps back at troll:

Absolutely she did . She always stood by me . I am not her enemy . You all are . The people who are using her are . https://t.co/SsM4tsUbEs — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 23, 2020

Anurag Kashyap and Kangana Ranaut

The whole debate started after Kangana's recent interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Kashyap had taken to his Twitter and written that she used to be a good friend of his at one point. Kangana used to encourage Anurag by coming for his films, but he does not recognise the 'new' Kangana, as he revealed through his tweet. According to Anurag, by not showing Kangana the mirror of reality, people are actually sabotaging her life. However, he unwittingly called himself out by outraging over a post by Ranvir Shorey, while Kangana and Taapsee's feud has escalated immeasurably.

On the other hand, in an interview with a national news channel, Anurag Kashyap revealed that he had spoken to Kangana a year ago when he felt that the actor has been hurt over an interview clip of him and Taapsee Pannu laughing at a joke made on her. Anurag added that he had spoken to Kangana trying to 'sort things out' but she put the whole conversation on social media which took the director by surprise. The director did not like the fact that two friends were calling each other out and thus he tried to sort things out, but it did not lead to a fruitful conclusion.

Talking about Taapsee-Kangana feud, it all started during the promotions of Manmarziyaan. Taapsee had featured in an interview during the promotions, where she was asked about which product she would suggest for Kangana. Taapsee had replied saying 'double filter', which eventually offended Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel.

