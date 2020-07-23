Nagma Attacks Kangana Ranaut; Says 'her Whole Career Is Standing On Pillar Nepotism'

Veteran actor Nagma, who is also an ex-Congress politician, took to Twitter to decry Kangana's ongoing battle against nepotism in the film industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput earlier last month. Kangana has voiced her personal experiences with Bollywood's lobbyism in a sensational revelation to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in Nation Wants To Know following which the actor has faced countless rebuttals from many industry personalities.

Nagma through her tweet has attempted to point at Kangana's alleged hypocrisy as she claimed that Kangana herself is a product of nepotism in the film industry. Captioning a post with the words, "Kangana Didi's entire career is standing on the pillar of nepotism", Nagma has tried to allege that Kangana has associated herself with big names in order to gain the critical acclaim in the industry.

Kangana Ranaut's team has responded to the veteran actor's claims by addressing every point that Nagma has highlighted and discredited all her allegations. In a series of tweets, Kangana's team asked Nagma to "stop spreading lies" as they refuted that Kangana is a product of nepotism.

Nagma ji

1) Pancholi wasn’t her BF, she has made it clear many times that initially he promised to mentor but soon turned tormentor, he used to beat her every time she went for auditions or film shoots, no he didn’t introduce her to Anurag Basu... https://t.co/DO9JZMz6na — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

Mr Basu doesnt even know him, he has made it clear plenty of times 2) She gave audition for Gangster, no nepotism there 3) Kangana’s career was ruined aftr she was reduced to a background actor in Kites that’s the reason she didn’t want to do Krish she was forced to do it..contd. — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

4)No agency wantd to hire Kangana because she won’t dance in weddings where people throw money at you & fairness creams so Rangoli ji strtd to handle her film dates, she too could hardly speak English & hd no idea abt the biz, so she did wht any sister wil do. Stop spreading lies — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

Over a month after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, actor Kangana Ranaut made explosive revelations about nepotism in the Bollywood film industry while speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know. Following her interview, scores of celebrities came forward to speak against the lobbyism in Bollywood. Moreover, amid this, Aditya Chopra and Rajeev Masand - two people who Kangana Ranaut said should be summoned, were summoned.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence. Subsequent to this, the 34-year-old actor's death is being probed from multiple angles. The Bandra Police station had earlier released a statement saying that the actor's death is being probed for any foul play. In the last summon by the police, Director and Producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali was interrogated. Additionally, Shekar Kapur and Rhea Chakraborty were also summoned by the police for the investigation. The police so far have recorded statements of about 35 people related to the case.

