'Independent Cinema Has And Will Always Be More Than You': Ranvir Shorey To Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap said Ranvir Shorey was 'being used' in Kangana Ranaut-led debate on nepotism as the 'Sacred Games 2' and 'No Somoking' stars sparred on Twitter.

Anurag Kashyap says Ranvir Shorey 'being used' in Kangana Ranaut-led debate as they spar

Ranvir Shorey and Anurag Kashyap got into a war of words on Twitter after the former took a dig at ‘independent-film-crusaders turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies’ for trying to take on the ‘system’ for attention and then entering the ‘commercial’ space of the film industry. As the filmmaker presumed it was for him, the actor stated that Anurag seemed ‘gutted’ about his statement and asked the director ‘whose flunky’ he was. Anurag then seemed to suggest that Ranvir had become a part of the ‘game’ of how people were ‘being used’ amid the ‘insider vs outsider’ and nepotism debate led by Kangana Ranaut.

Former colleagues spar

Ranvir had asked Anurag to not ‘try to be his shrink’ after the director stated that the former was trying to mixing the ‘pain of his past relationship’ in the debate, and that he ‘worked even more alone’ than the director. 

Anurag responded that he has always ‘operated alone’, and that his ‘old friend’ was ‘disintegrating and getting used’. The director stated that Ranvir was wrong to 'think talking the truth to someone is defending another'. He asserted that he did not defend anybody and he was funded by none.

Amid the nepotism debate, Anurag then stated that he was the person who had ‘worked with outsiders’ the most. The Manmarziyaan filmmaker claimed to see ‘what’s wrong with all’ and the ‘game being played’ of ‘people being used.’ He asserted that he was not ‘gutted’, as no one could do so for 27 years.

Anurag also stated that he won't allow anyone to 'distract or change the narrative' of how the industry was 'being used' or change or create the 'perception' about him.

Ranvir stated that Anurag was making the ‘mistake of carrying the mantle of “independent film crusader” all by himself and that the genre will always ‘be more than’ him. The actor urged Anurag to let people be, and not ‘belittle’ people when they are ‘crying out.’

Anurag then jokingly expressed delight over the fact that Ranvir was not talking about him, calling it ‘incredible’ and terming it as a ‘fault’ that he had ‘misread’ Ranvir. Anurag then termed his replies as ‘totally unnecessary and unwarranted’ and asked who had he belittled. 

Ranvir then pointed out Anurag’s 'distracting or changing the narrative” statement to ask how many he had belittled. The actor asked who he was to ‘control the narrative’ and that ‘everyone has the right to talk about their pain’. He agreed that the replies were ‘unnecessary’ and hat he was not here to make a spectacle.

Anurag then stated that Ranvir felt Kangana’s outbursts as ‘pain’ and that he will ‘agree to disagree’ over it.   Ranvir once again that he was not taking any names but Anurag was. He stated that no one could figure out who was in ‘real pain and who’s an attention seeker’ and he was just ‘defending everyone’s right to speak their own truth.’

Ranveer’s comments came hours after Anurag Kashyap vented out at Kangana Ranaut after her interview on Republic TV, where she slammed nepotism, the big names who she claimed sabotaged late Sushant Singh Rajput’s career. Anurag stated that Kangana used to be his ‘good friend’ once, but termed her recent comments as ‘bakwaas’ (senseless).

