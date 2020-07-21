'Independent Cinema Has And Will Always Be More Than You': Ranvir Shorey To Anurag Kashyap

Ranvir Shorey and Anurag Kashyap got into a war of words on Twitter after the former took a dig at ‘independent-film-crusaders turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies’ for trying to take on the ‘system’ for attention and then entering the ‘commercial’ space of the film industry. As the filmmaker presumed it was for him, the actor stated that Anurag seemed ‘gutted’ about his statement and asked the director ‘whose flunky’ he was. Anurag then seemed to suggest that Ranvir had become a part of the ‘game’ of how people were ‘being used’ amid the ‘insider vs outsider’ and nepotism debate led by Kangana Ranaut.

Former colleagues spar

I didn’t mention you, so why don’t you confess whose flunky you are, if you’re so gutted by what I’ve said. And I don’t understand what you mean by “the pain of my past” nonsense. Don’t try to be my shrink. I assure you, I work even more alone than you! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

Ranvir had asked Anurag to not ‘try to be his shrink’ after the director stated that the former was trying to mixing the ‘pain of his past relationship’ in the debate, and that he ‘worked even more alone’ than the director.

Anurag responded that he has always ‘operated alone’, and that his ‘old friend’ was ‘disintegrating and getting used’. The director stated that Ranvir was wrong to 'think talking the truth to someone is defending another'. He asserted that he did not defend anybody and he was funded by none.

I operate alone and have always done . I am seeing an old friend disintegrating and getting used and I am talking about that. If you think talking the truth to someone is defending another than you’re absolutely incorrect. I do not defend anybody . Nobody funds me - cont — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

Amid the nepotism debate, Anurag then stated that he was the person who had ‘worked with outsiders’ the most. The Manmarziyaan filmmaker claimed to see ‘what’s wrong with all’ and the ‘game being played’ of ‘people being used.’ He asserted that he was not ‘gutted’, as no one could do so for 27 years.

Anurag also stated that he won't allow anyone to 'distract or change the narrative' of how the industry was 'being used' or change or create the 'perception' about him.

And no one works with outsiders more than me .. and I can see what’s wrong with all that is going on and I see the game

Being played and people being used . Trust me I am not gutted by what you said , no one could gut me in 27 years .. and I am absolutely calm .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

I will stand here and speak up . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

Ranvir stated that Anurag was making the ‘mistake of carrying the mantle of “independent film crusader” all by himself and that the genre will always ‘be more than’ him. The actor urged Anurag to let people be, and not ‘belittle’ people when they are ‘crying out.’

I think you’re making the mistake of carrying the mantle of “independent film crusader” all by yourself. Let me remind you, independent cinema has been and always will be more than you. So you be you, and let others be themselves. Don’t belittle others when they’re crying out. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

Anurag then jokingly expressed delight over the fact that Ranvir was not talking about him, calling it ‘incredible’ and terming it as a ‘fault’ that he had ‘misread’ Ranvir. Anurag then termed his replies as ‘totally unnecessary and unwarranted’ and asked who had he belittled.

Oh so you weren’t talking about me? That’s incredible . Totally my fault that I misread you . Which means my replies were totally unnecessary and unwarranted . Cool . Coming to belittling - who did I belittle? Exactly ?? I thank no that one is directed at me for sure ? — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

Ranvir then pointed out Anurag’s 'distracting or changing the narrative” statement to ask how many he had belittled. The actor asked who he was to ‘control the narrative’ and that ‘everyone has the right to talk about their pain’. He agreed that the replies were ‘unnecessary’ and hat he was not here to make a spectacle.

How many people are you belittling when you say they are “distracting or changing the narrative”? Who are you to control the narrative? Everyone has the right to talk about their pain, just like you! And yes, your replies to me were unnecessary. I’m not here to make a spectacle. pic.twitter.com/SUUG1TLC6g — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

Anurag then stated that Ranvir felt Kangana’s outbursts as ‘pain’ and that he will ‘agree to disagree’ over it. Ranvir once again that he was not taking any names but Anurag was. He stated that no one could figure out who was in ‘real pain and who’s an attention seeker’ and he was just ‘defending everyone’s right to speak their own truth.’

Okay . I buy that. You see Kangana’s outburst as her pain. Fine . I will agree to disagree — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

Again, I wasn’t mentioning any names, you are. Who is to say who is in real pain and who’s an attention seeker? I’m just defending everyone’s right to speak their own truth. Just like you do. You can agree or disagree. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

Ranveer’s comments came hours after Anurag Kashyap vented out at Kangana Ranaut after her interview on Republic TV, where she slammed nepotism, the big names who she claimed sabotaged late Sushant Singh Rajput’s career. Anurag stated that Kangana used to be his ‘good friend’ once, but termed her recent comments as ‘bakwaas’ (senseless).

