Anurag Kashyap Now 'deeply Pained' By Payal Ghosh's Allegations; Lawyer Issues Statement

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused by actor Payal Ghosh of sexual harassment, on Sunday said the claim is "baseless" amid a larger counter against his accuser. Now, Kashyap's lawyer Priyanka Khimani has released an official statement on his behalf which has been shared by the director on his Twitter handle. Priyanka Khimani has stated that her client has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him.

'...on my behalf.. thank you'

"My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that the social media movement as important as the #meetoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination," the statement reads.

And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. thank You pic.twitter.com/0eXwNnK5ZI — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2020

Anurag Kashyap has found support in his industry friends, with Hansal Mehta, Taapse Pannu, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub as well as former wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj crediting him for creating safe work space for women, though no concrete comment has been made about the specific allegation.

'My security is at risk. Please help!'

On Saturday, Payal Ghosh took to Twitter and wrote that the Anurag Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her. The 30-year-old actor tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, requesting him to take action against Kashyap. In a video released to ABN Telugu, Ghosh claimed that the incident happened in 2014-2015.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Dismissing the allegations, Kashyap called Ghosh's claim an attempt to "silence" him. "(But) while shutting me up, you lied so much that you dragged other women also in it. Please maintain some dignity madam. All I will say is that all your allegations are baseless," Kashyap, tweeted.

"Any lover or all those female actors with whom I've worked or the team of all those girls and women that have been working with me or all those women I've met in private or in public. I neither behaved like this nor do I tolerate such a behaviour at any cost. Rest we will see what happens," he added.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma responded Payal Ghosh's tweet and asked her to register a complaint against the director. While speaking to Republic TV, Payal Ghosh said that she will be filing a complaint with the NCW through an Email immediately. She also detailed her version of events and made grave allegations against Kashyap.

Our Chairperson @sharmarekha's statement on the shocking allegations of sexual harassment made by @iampayalghosh against @anuragkashyap72. @NCWIndia will take up the matter with police. The survivor has also been asked to send a detailed complaint to the Commission. pic.twitter.com/NpKJSXqqGR — NCW (@NCWIndia) September 20, 2020

