Guneet Monga Stands By Anurag Kashyap, Questions 'malicious' Timing Of Payal's Accusations

Film producer Guneet Monga on Twitter posted a long note in support of director Anurag Kashyap who has been accused by Bengali actor Payal Ghosh of alleged sexual harassment. She revealed in the note that she has worked with Kashyap and even though they have had their share of differences, she respects him for empowering everyone around him. She wrote that Anurag Kashyap made her CEO of his production house when she was 24 and added that the "world needs more men like him" who practice "equality for women".

Monga's defense for Anurag Kashyap comes after Payal Ghosh took to Twitter on Saturday and made scathing claims that Kashyap had made sexual advances towards her in 2014-15. In her note, Guneet Monga has also questioned the "malicious" timing of the accusation and said that the claims made by Ghosh must be duly investigated. She lauded the Gangs Of Wasseypur filmmaker for "taking a stand" amid numerous allegations against him in the past few days.

Don’t need Twitter to explain what @anuragkashyap72 means to many of us.



As a woman, am here to share my journey & definitely here to call out bullshit.



Let’s not ruin an important #Metoo movement for some agendas! pic.twitter.com/VS97NMhmKc — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) September 20, 2020

Apart from Guneet, Anurag's first wife Aarti Bajaj also stood up in support of her ex-husband amid the allegations. She said the filmmaker was somebody who makes sure to create a safe work environment for his female co-workers. Calling Ghosh's allegation the "cheapest" stunt, Bajaj urged Kashyap to keep raising his voice against every wrong. "Cheapest stunt I have seen till now. First it made me angry then I laughed so hard as it cannot come more framed than this. I am sorry that you have to go through this." she added.

Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh claimed Anurag Kashyap sexually assaulted her in 2014-15 in an interview with the news channel ABN Telugu. She claimed that Kashyap did an inappropriate gesture while seeking a sexual act from her, after inviting her into another room. Payal claimed that he boasted about other actresses agreeing to his similar demands and that many were ready to ‘sleep with him just to share a frame with Ranbir Kapoor’. His ambitious film Bombay Velvet had not released then.

Tweeting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Payal wrote that Kashyap had ‘forced himself upon’ her. Seeking action against ‘demon behind the creative talent’, she claimed she could be harmed and sought protection. Anurag Kashyap denied the allegations, claiming it was an attempt to ‘silence’ him, and called it ‘baseless’ and ‘lies.’ The Manmarziyaan maker emphasized that he never did something like this or tolerated it, as he highlighted his two marriages, affairs and association with female co-workers.

